AEP Texas: Squirrel blamed for Flour Bluff Monday morning power outages

By Kailey E. Hunt, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 1 day ago

More than 4,600 AEP customers in Flour Bluff were without power Monday morning after a squirrel caused circuit breakers to trip.

According to AEP Texas, the outages began around 8:44 a.m.

AEP Texas spokesperson Omar Lopez said crews "found a squirrel to be the cause," after "a few circuit breakers tripped" around 8:42 a.m.

Lopez said power was restored to all customers around 9:42 a.m.

Customers can go to https://www.aeptexas.com/outages/status to view the AEP Texas outage map for more information about current power outages

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

