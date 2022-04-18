AEP Texas: Squirrel blamed for Flour Bluff Monday morning power outages

More than 4,600 AEP customers in Flour Bluff were without power Monday morning after a squirrel caused circuit breakers to trip.

According to AEP Texas, the outages began around 8:44 a.m.

AEP Texas spokesperson Omar Lopez said crews "found a squirrel to be the cause," after "a few circuit breakers tripped" around 8:42 a.m.

Lopez said power was restored to all customers around 9:42 a.m.

Customers can go to https://www.aeptexas.com/outages/status to view the AEP Texas outage map for more information about current power outages

