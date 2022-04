At his place, Chase steps out of the shower to answer his phone. He tells the person on the other end that he’s on his way, and he has this covered. At Kelly’s, Aiden looks at an Ouija board app on his phone. Laura says hello and asks what he’s looking at. He shows her the app, and she laughs and tells him she used to play with one as a kid too. She explains it is pretend and just a game. She asks why he’s so interested in this? Aiden explains it was just something he saw on TV.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO