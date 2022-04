For 50 years now, The Price is Right has been asking audience members from around the country to "come on down" and join in the price-guessing fun on stage. To celebrate such a milestone, CBS' flagship game show is going on the road for a 50 stop, nationwide Come on Down Tour. The event will bring the show and all its fan-favorite games to major cities across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, host Drew Carey's hometown of Cleveland, and New York. It all kicks off on Friday, March 25 with a show on the Santa Monica Pier complete with a lighting of Pacific Park's Ferris wheel to celebrate.

