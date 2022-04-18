ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 bodies separately pulled from Chicago waters in 2 days

By Peter Marzano, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago in different locations over the weekend, officials confirmed.

The body of an 80-year-old woman was pulled from the water at Bubbly Creek at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, April 16. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Yuet Tsang, of Chicago.

Less than an hour later, a woman of unknown age was pulled from the Chicago River just after 11:35 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

A third body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the South Side of Chicago on Sunday morning. Officials said a man of unknown age was found shortly before 9 a.m. in South Fort Dearborn. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

All three of the deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

