Workouts

Run Faster and Farther By Doing THIS Before You Start

By Crystal Aminzadeh
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 1 day ago

If you like to run, either for fun or for workouts, you always want to be able to run farther and run faster.

Ryan Seacrest shared the hack on-air for runners to be able to have increased endurance and faster running times.

The trick?

THE SWISH AND SPIT TECHNIQUE

According to a brain-health expert, when runners swish sugar around in their mouths without swallowing it, it can fool the brain into thinking that there are plenty of carbohydrates to draw upon!

However, be careful when creating your sugar water concoction! This hack does NOT work with artificial sweeteners.

Photo: Pexels

Watch the full video above for more.

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

