ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

MHS softball rebounds with sweep of Emporia

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlF5V_0fCWZqW500
Manhattan’s McKenzie Reid (1) catches a fly ball in a game against Washburn Rural at Twin Oaks Complex April 8. She collected seven hits, six runs scored and four RBIs in the Indians’ doubleheader sweep of Emporia on Friday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High softball team shook off a six-game losing skid Friday afternoon with a pair of wins on the road at Emporia.

The Indians (6-6) crushed the Spartans 16-0 in four innings in Game 1, and then held on for a 6-3 win in the nightcap.

Game 1

Manhattan scored in each of its offensive innings –– including five runs each in both the second and the fourth –– to coast to a 16-0 win.

Kierra Goos pitched the shutout for the Indians, striking out seven while allowing a walk and two hits in the complete game.

Goos also went 3-for-3 with a walk at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring four times.

Takara Kolterman was 4-for-4 and scored four times. Reagan Neitzel was also perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Page Dupler had three hits and three RBIs, McKenzie Reid had three hits and a run, Avery Hafliger was had two hits and three RBIs, Jaden McGee had three hits and drove in a run and Kaitlyn Gregoire was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

“It was good offensive focus from top to bottom,” said Indians head coach Connie Miller.

Manhattan’s 16 runs were more than it had scored in its last six games combined.

Game 2

Manhattan scored four in the first inning and two in the second en route to a 6-3 Game 2 win.

Emporia answered with two runs in the bottom of the first.

However, though they tried to fight back, the Spartans only added one more run in the bottom of the fifth.

Jaden McGee started and threw five innings for the Indians, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six.

Goos returned late in the game and pitched the sixth and seventh innings to seal the victory.

Reid went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored twice, as did Takara Kolterman, who had three hits and two RBIs. Goos scored a run on three hits, Dupler drove in one on two hits and Anna Wollenberg scored once and had an RBI with her two hits.

“Much better game competitively,” Miller said. “We hit the ball hard but right at defenders.”

The wins brought Manhattan’s record back up to the .500 after a losing skid in three straight doubleheaders against some of the top competition in the Centennial League.

However, a problem the Indians have shown throughout the early going this season still lingered on Friday.

“While these two games were incredibly healing mentally, we still struggled with moving runners as we stranded 12 runners in Game 2,” Miller said.

Manhattan returns to the field at 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Park.

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth softball throttles Sumner Academy

Leavenworth’s softball team (2-5) made quick work of Sumner Academy. The Pioneers scored 12 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 21-1 three-inning victory Monday. Hitting leadoff, Kaylee McLain was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Paci Tate also knocked in three runs. Paradise Wright and Hailey Garcia each had two RBIs….
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Hutch Post

Wildcats knock off Shockers in baseball Monday

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas State scored 12 runs over the first four innings and never looked back, downing Wichita State 12-1 on Monday night at Eck Stadium. The Wildcats (18-17) struck first just three batters into the game, as Dominic Johnson drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a single from Orlando Salinas, and scored via a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Four more runs crossed in the second; Jeff Heinrich drew a bases-loaded walk, an error scored a second run, and a pair of run-scoring groundouts made it 5-0 Kansas State.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Education
Emporia, KS
Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linnie Malkin Earns Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball

When you hit five home runs with 12 RBI, all in one week, it’s hard to go unnoticed. For Linnie Malkin, that was enough to earn National Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball. Here are some of the reasons that Malkin was awarded the honor, according to Extra Innings Softball: In five games last week, Malkin batted .600 (9-15) with five home runs and twelve RBIs to her credit. During a midweek doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State, Malkin was 2-2 with two home runs and five RBIs in the opening games against the Redhawks before hitting a solo home run in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WRBL News 3

Darren Daniel returns to be Lions quarterback

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions will kick off their season at home against their heated rival the Jacksonville Sharks. However the Lions offense won’t be led by longtime quarterback Mason Espinosa. Mason has taken a college coaching opportunity that won’t allow him to play for the Lions in the upcoming season.However head coach […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Daily Times

Scorpions, Panthers softball teams roll in district doubleheaders

FARMINGTON — The Farmington and Piedra Vista softball teams continued their success during the district season as the final weeks of the regular season approach with dominant doubleheader performances. Meantime, Farmington baseball earned a pair of hard-fought district wins over Eldorado while Piedra Vista snapped a two-game losing streak with a pair of runaway victories at home against West Mesa. ...
FARMINGTON, NM
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
804
Followers
173
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy