MHS softball rebounds with sweep of Emporia

Manhattan’s McKenzie Reid (1) catches a fly ball in a game against Washburn Rural at Twin Oaks Complex April 8. She collected seven hits, six runs scored and four RBIs in the Indians’ doubleheader sweep of Emporia on Friday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High softball team shook off a six-game losing skid Friday afternoon with a pair of wins on the road at Emporia.

The Indians (6-6) crushed the Spartans 16-0 in four innings in Game 1, and then held on for a 6-3 win in the nightcap.

Game 1

Manhattan scored in each of its offensive innings –– including five runs each in both the second and the fourth –– to coast to a 16-0 win.

Kierra Goos pitched the shutout for the Indians, striking out seven while allowing a walk and two hits in the complete game.

Goos also went 3-for-3 with a walk at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring four times.

Takara Kolterman was 4-for-4 and scored four times. Reagan Neitzel was also perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Page Dupler had three hits and three RBIs, McKenzie Reid had three hits and a run, Avery Hafliger was had two hits and three RBIs, Jaden McGee had three hits and drove in a run and Kaitlyn Gregoire was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

“It was good offensive focus from top to bottom,” said Indians head coach Connie Miller.

Manhattan’s 16 runs were more than it had scored in its last six games combined.

Game 2

Manhattan scored four in the first inning and two in the second en route to a 6-3 Game 2 win.

Emporia answered with two runs in the bottom of the first.

However, though they tried to fight back, the Spartans only added one more run in the bottom of the fifth.

Jaden McGee started and threw five innings for the Indians, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six.

Goos returned late in the game and pitched the sixth and seventh innings to seal the victory.

Reid went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored twice, as did Takara Kolterman, who had three hits and two RBIs. Goos scored a run on three hits, Dupler drove in one on two hits and Anna Wollenberg scored once and had an RBI with her two hits.

“Much better game competitively,” Miller said. “We hit the ball hard but right at defenders.”

The wins brought Manhattan’s record back up to the .500 after a losing skid in three straight doubleheaders against some of the top competition in the Centennial League.

However, a problem the Indians have shown throughout the early going this season still lingered on Friday.

“While these two games were incredibly healing mentally, we still struggled with moving runners as we stranded 12 runners in Game 2,” Miller said.

Manhattan returns to the field at 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Park.