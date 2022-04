A Tennessee jury has convicted a man in the killing of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose bullet-ridden body was found decomposing in a field in Memphis in 2010.The 15-person jury convicted Billy Ray Turner of killing the former Memphis Grizzlies center, one of the most highly publicised cases in city history.Turner, who had pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to life in prison.The trial began on Monday, 14 March, and attracted outsized attention.Wright, a Memphis native, was a hometown hero and father of six, playing for both the University of Memphis and the Grizzlies, as well as four other teams...

