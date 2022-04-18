ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The One Major Regret Tom Holland Has About Andrew Garfield

By Nicole Cord-Cruz
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has managed to smash record after record since its release in December 2021. It raked in a whopping $1.8 billion at the global box office, making it the sixth-highest-grossing title worldwide, and that's not even including numbers from Chinese cinemas, per Deadline. It stayed strong at No....

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Watch Willem Dafoe Scare Tom Holland With Green Goblin Laugh on Spider-Man: No Way Home Set

In a matter of days, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally receive a physical release, giving fans even more extras to skim through compared to what was included on digital copies of the film. One of those is a moment showcasing just how adrenaline-filled the fight scenes were to film, including the fact both Tom Holland and Willem Dafoe happened to do a significant amount of their own fights.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Spotted Together at Everything Everywhere All At Once Screening

Last year's journey to Spider-Man: No Way Home was a long one as folks eagerly waited to find out if former Spider-Man stars, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, were going to make an appearance. There was a lot of lying involved, but when the movie was finally released in December, Garfield and Maguire were able to surprise fans by being a major part of the film. The movie ended up having the second-best opening weekend in history, earned over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office, and became the 3rd movie in history to cross $800 million at the domestic box office. The film was just released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K this week. Even though the promotional journey for Spider-Man: No Way Home has come to an end, it appears Garfield and Maguire are still hanging out. In fact, they were spotted at a CAA screening of another multiverse-themed movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Chinese#Cnn
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Was Supposed To Be Released This Weekend and Marvel Fans Are Struggling

In another universe, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) opened in theaters this weekend, but not this one. In November 2019, Sony Pictures dated the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel for release on April 8, 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020 forced the studio to push Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)'s release date back into October 2022. While that's only a few months away, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is still fresh in their minds, fans are still lamenting that we don't yet have the sequel to the best comic book movie of the 2010s.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: “Would Have Been a Fun Deal”

Josh Brolin has made quite an impact in superhero films as it is, but he’s reflecting on one that got away. The actor — known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Cable in Deadpool 2 — was a recent guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the interview, he discussed having been in contention to play Batman for director Zack Snyder before the filmmaker settled on Ben Affleck, who made his debut in the iconic role with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's 'Outer Range': TV ReviewJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals Batman Villains That He Thinks Nicolas Cage Could Play Well

Which Batman villain would be best for Nicolas Cage to play? DC fans have been debating the topic ever since Nic Cage recently spoke up about a particular Batman villain he wouldn't mind playing in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. Cage wanted to take on the role of Egghead, a villain that was played in the 1960s Adam West Batman TV series by the legendary Vincent Price. While we all respect Nic Cage's choices about who Nic Cage plays, Filmmaker Kevin Smith respectfully had some alternative selections for who Nicolas Cage can play in The Batman sequels.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Newcomer Will Poulter Opens Up on His Rigid Training Regimen for Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 is one of the highly-anticipated MCU films set for 2023. Helmed by James Gunn again, the threequel will wrap things up for the MCU's fan-beloved group of defenders of the universe, reuniting Starlord, Gamora, Rocket, Nebula, Drax, and Groot once again on the big screens. GOTG 3 is also set to officially introduce Adam Warlock into the MCU, starring The Maze Runner star, Will Poulter.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Here’s Who Andrew Garfield Has Dated Since His Split From Emma Stone—Meet His Current Girlfriend

Click here to read the full article. Since he became Spider-Man, fans have wanted more about Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend and who will be the Gwen Stacy to his Peter Parker. Garfield, who was born in Los Angeles on August 20, 1983, and moved to England when he was 3 years old, has dated stars like Emma Stone and Rita Ora. In an interview with IMDb in 2019, Garfield admitted that he believes in love at first sight, though doesn’t know if he wants a traditional family. “Yes, I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy