Zanesville, OH

Ronald “Ron” D. Walker

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald “Ron” D. Walker, 77 of Zanesville, died 8:30 PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Adams Lane Care Center. He was born Thursday, January 4, 1945, in Canton, the son of James E. Walker and Recie Isabell (Ayers) Walker. He married Mary Ann (Raymond) Walker on Sunday, April 8, 1984, and...

WHIZ

Gary D. Harmon

Gary D. Harmon, 66 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on April 13, 2022. Gary was born on June 29, 1955 in Zanesville. He is the son of the late Nate and Mildred (Pickenpaugh) Harmon. Gary was a 1973 graduate of Philo High School and the Muskingum Area Joint Vocational School, a lifelong area farmer, as well as a lifetime member of the Salt Creek Beagle Club.
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Thomas “Tom” Craig Dickson

Thomas “Tom” Craig Dickson, 71 of Zanesville died at 10:14 PM Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Genesis Heathcare ER following a sudden illness. He was born August 22, 1950 in Zanesville Ohio the son of James Richard Dickson and Marjory E. Craig Dickson. Tom was an Army...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Addison Foster

Addison M. Foster Jr., 70 of Philo, passed away peacefully at his home on February 12, 2022. Addison will receive full military honors at Noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022, on the Philo Bridge, with honors provided by George Selsam VFW Post #1058, American Legion Post #29, and the US Army Color Guard. A celebration of Addison’s life will be held immediately after his military honors at the High Hill Sportsman Club, 7380 Sugargrove Rd, Chandlersville, OH 43727.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Brian Lee Edwards

My most beloved husband, Brian Lee Edwards, has gone to be at the Lord’s side this day, April 9, 2022. Brian’s loss will be heartfelt by a multitude of family, friends and acquaintances. Brian will always be remembered for his smile, ability to befriend anyone by using his gift of gab, and his generosity of helping others by volunteering at Eastside Community Ministries and the Board of Elections.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Peggy A Riley

Peggy Anne Riley 78 of Zanesville passed away Wednesday April 13, 2022, at Altercare Nursing Home in Zanesville. Born October 20, 1943, in Zanesville, to the late Harry and Ruth Burkholder Greene. She worked at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department as a Registered Nurse and was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Zanesville.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Stephen A. Gutridge

Stephen A Gutridge, 69, of Zanesville, died at 12:17 P.M. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born August 4, 1952 a son of the late Orrel A. and Sarah J. Wood Gutridge. He enjoyed fishing hunting, retired from Owen’s Corning as a machinist and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Diana “Dee Dee” D. (Gates) Giroux

Diana “Dee Dee” D. (Gates) Giroux, 63, of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly at 11:52 P.M. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. She was born June 9, 1958, in Conway, SC, a daughter of the late John and Sandra (Taylor) Gates. She was employed as a home health nursing assistant and was a member of American Legion Post 29.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Rosemary Poulton

Rosemary Poulton, 94 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022 at the Brookdale Assisted Living of Zanesville. She was born on May 26, 1927, in Belmont County, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul B. Poulton and Clara A. Butler. Rosemary was a member of the St. Mary’s Church in Temperanceville, Ohio. She also enjoyed her crafts, quilting, and sewing.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Scott C. Bartley

Scott C. Bartley, 62, of Vinton, died at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at The Pickering House, Lancaster. He was born October 12, 1959, in Cincinnati, a son of the late Charles Roger and Cynthia (Griffiths) Bartley. He is survived by a son, Joseph S. Bartley; a daughter,...
VINTON, OH
WHIZ

David W. Elliott

David William Elliott of Zanesville, formerly of Kittanning, PA, passed away peacefully at Genesis Hospice Morrison House on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born in Kittanning, PA on March 31, 1955. He was the son of the late William and Mary Schaeffer Elliott. David graduated from Kittanning High School and Muskingum College. He retired from Brockway Glass/Owens-Illinois. His hobbies included sketching/doodling, everything trains and anything to do with space exploration. David was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary Jane Murray

Mary Jane Murray, 90, “Huggie the Clown”, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022, Mary Jane was a resident at the Altercare Zanesville Nursing Home, where she resided 4 years. She was born July 31, 1931, in Newark, Ohio, the daughter of Frankie and...
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Wanda B. Reed

Wanda B. Reed, 89, of Crooksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at 11:58am, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Altercare of Somerset. She was born on March 23, 1933, in Moxahala to the late Virgil and Leona Hinkle North. Wanda spent most of her life as a homemaker raising and tending to her family, whom she loved very much. She was a devout Christian and member of the Iliff United Methodist Church in Mcluney. Wanda enjoyed Western movies and loved to watch professional wrestling on television. Left to mourn her passing are children, David Reed of New Lexington, Donald (Cindy) Reed of Roseville, Thomas W. “Bill” Reed Jr and Lyvonn Reed, both of Crooksville; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Karen) Landerman; sisters, Carolyn Little and Sarah Sexton. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Thomas “Bill” Reed Sr, who passed away April 27, 2020; parents; stepfather, Donald Landerman; brothers, Walter North, and Terry Landerman; sisters, Arletta Lees, Juanita Willison, Dorothy Bittle and Judy Benedict. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Iliff United Methodist Church, 3992 Flint Ridge Rd NE, Crooksville, where services will be held at 2:00pm with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Porterville. You may share your condolences, sign the online register book, or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sandra I. Hines

Sandra I. Hines, 73 of Zanesville, passed away, Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home. She was born Tuesday, June 1, 1948 in Zanesville, the daughter of William Manning and Frances (Reed) Manning. She was married to Larry Hines in 1967 who survives. Sandra was a Christian by faith and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Shirley Jean Lumpkin

Shirley Jean Lumpkin, 70, a resident of Conway, Arkansas and formerly, Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Shirley was born June 1, 1951 in Union City, Tennessee, daughter of the late Charles R. and Sara L. (Turner) Johnson. In addition to her parents, Shirley is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Troy Lumpkin, whom she wed on February 14, 1972, her maternal grandparents, as well as her paternal grandparents.
ZANESVILLE, OH

