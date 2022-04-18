Ronald “Ron” D. Walker

Wanda B. Reed, 89, of Crooksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at 11:58am, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Altercare of Somerset. She was born on March 23, 1933, in Moxahala to the late Virgil and Leona Hinkle North. Wanda spent most of her life as a homemaker raising and tending to her family, whom she loved very much. She was a devout Christian and member of the Iliff United Methodist Church in Mcluney. Wanda enjoyed Western movies and loved to watch professional wrestling on television. Left to mourn her passing are children, David Reed of New Lexington, Donald (Cindy) Reed of Roseville, Thomas W. “Bill” Reed Jr and Lyvonn Reed, both of Crooksville; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Karen) Landerman; sisters, Carolyn Little and Sarah Sexton. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Thomas “Bill” Reed Sr, who passed away April 27, 2020; parents; stepfather, Donald Landerman; brothers, Walter North, and Terry Landerman; sisters, Arletta Lees, Juanita Willison, Dorothy Bittle and Judy Benedict. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Iliff United Methodist Church, 3992 Flint Ridge Rd NE, Crooksville, where services will be held at 2:00pm with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Porterville. You may share your condolences, sign the online register book, or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO