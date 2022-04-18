ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Deputies find 60-year-old with drugs at Kansas home

 1 day ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. Shortly before 2p.m. Friday, deputies with the Shawnee...

KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KBI identifies woman who shot Cowley County deputies

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified and released the name of the woman who shot three Cowley County deputies on Friday afternoon north of Winfield. The KBI says 32-year-old Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City was shot and killed after she opened fire on deputies trying to remove her […]
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KSNT News

Police name Topeka man accused of murdering baby

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Topeka Police Department originally reported the suspect’s age was 21. This story has been updated to reflect his age according to his birthday shown on inmate records. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault. Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones, 18, of Topeka, […]
TOPEKA, KS
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia
KOLR10 News

Polk County man charged in death of father

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A Polk County man has been charged with first-degree murder. Timothy J. Stokes, a 42-year-old Humansville resident, has been charged with the death of his father. According to the probable cause statement, Timothy J. Stokes called authorities around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and reported a death in his home […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shower argument leads to arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend earlier this week. Edmundo Cobos III, 20, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 8:15 p.m. on April 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 5000 block […]
ODESSA, TX
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
