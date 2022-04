CLEVELAND, Ohio – Buffalo Trace Distillery’s deadline for nonprofits to apply for bottle donations is Thursday, March 31. The distillery is donating 2,022 bottles to non-profits. Recipients can use their bottle to raise money as they see fit – hold a dinner, stage a raffle, offer them at auction or schedule another event. Bottles will be shipped in May, and the non-profits have until Wednesday, Nov. 30, to hold their event and report back about how much they raised.

