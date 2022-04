Business owner Brett Latteri spoke during Public Comment about the implementation of the city’s minimum wage ordinance:. I’d like to spend my time here tonight asking for my top three requests: one) delay the July 1 implementation of the ordinance by six months until January 1st 2023 as suggested by Councilmember Horvath at the last meeting so that we the business community can partner with the city to address the remaining issues so this truly can be a positive thing for all parties involved; number two) incorporate a reasonable minimum and maximum CPI to the wage increases; number three) make all compensated leave sick time and remove the paid time off vacation pay provision.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO