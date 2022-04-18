ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

13-Year-Old Boy Missing from Lansing Since April 11, 2022

By Lacy James
K102.5
K102.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lansing police are asking for help locating a boy missing since Monday, April 11, 2022. Police in Lansing are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. De’Marion Jones was...

k1025.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

11-Year-Old Boy Missing in Escondido: Police

Update: The boy was found safe Tuesday, according to the Escondido Police Department. Police in Escondido are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who is considered at-risk. Eduardo Nolasco Antonio was last seen Saturday in the area of 700 N. Fig Street in Escondido and...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WMAZ

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland.com

Two teens charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old Euclid boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two teenagers are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Euclid boy. Prosecutors filed charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court against a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. Neither are in police custody and warrants have been issued for their arrests. Cleveland.com and The...
EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WLNS

Man shot on E. Malcolm X St. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a 33-year-old man was shot on the side of his body Monday night. The man was found on the 1300 block of E. Malcolm X St. in Lansing after police say they were called to the area around 8:14 p.m. The victim was not very open with information, […]
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Verdict for woman accused of Torch Lake boat ramp shooting

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A jury in Antrim County reached a verdict Friday for a Missouri woman accused of shooting a woman during an argument at the Torch Lake boat ramp. Lauren Hunter of St. Louis faced four charges including assault with intent to murder after an argument escalated...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy