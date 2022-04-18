ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Man Sentenced For Theft Of Tools

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Colesburg has been sentenced to five years of probation for the theft of $12,000 worth of tools...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Post Register

Man arrested in Idaho Falls for burglary, grand theft

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man was arrested in Idaho Falls after police say he broke into a home and tried to steal several guns, a pickup truck and a trailer. Police say the man, 53-year-old Kerry A. Noble, was found asleep on the scene after officers responded to a call about a break-in. Officers handcuffed Noble, and he reportedly had a gun on him that belonged to the house's residents.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WBRE

Lock Haven man accused of theft

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man from Lock Haven is facing charges of theft after stealing from a dollar general. According to police, 53-year-old Larry Porter stole t-shirts from Dollar General and then tried to return them for cash on March 14. Porter has a history of theft according to Old Lycoming […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Man will face charges for string of thefts

A local 39-year-old man will face multiple charges after a string of thefts across the county, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. On March 20, deputies responded to a vehicle theft at the First Baptist Church in Homosassa. Upon arrival, a woman told deputies she placed...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Dubuque County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Colesburg, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man charged in puppy theft

As people across social media post photos of their beloved pets for National Puppy Day on Wednesday, there’s word of an arrest in a local puppy theft. Justin LeClair of Manchester, New Hampshire is facing a felony charge for the alleged theft of a Rottweiler puppy earlier this month.
MANCHESTER, NH
XL Country 100.7

Special Report! Ongoing Incident at Hotel in Bozeman

The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are currently working on an ongoing situation near Walmart located on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman. Officers are currently on the scene near Walmart in Bozeman. It incident involves a man that made statements that caused some concern for his safety and the safety of the public at the Comfort Inn hotel near the intersection of Oak St. and N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
MyChesCo

Delaware County Attorney Sentenced for Bank Fraud, Identity Theft

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on March 22, 2022, 47-year-old Dory L. Sater, formerly of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani. Sater previously was convicted following a jury trial, of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft offenses.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#District Court#Ehrlich Construction
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Wanted for Credit Card Theft, Fraud

MEDIA, PA — The Nether Providence Police Department announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year old Robert Eugene Lagera of Philadelphia for theft, credit card fraud, and related offenses. Authorities state that the victim reported to Police losing their bank card in early May 2021 while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxygen

Man Found Guilty For Shooting Woman And Recording Himself Kicking Her Until She Died

A man from Michigan was found guilty of shooting a woman several times before filming himself kicking her to death. Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey, 23, stood accused of murdering Gracyn Brickley, 18, on Feb. 16, 2021, behind a Maple Grove Township home, according to Lansing NBC affiliate WILX. Lafey shot Brickley several times with a .22 rifle before using his mobile phone to record himself kicking the young woman to death, a horrifying attack that lasted nearly 11 minutes.
BARRY COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy