ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

4 Options for Financing Home Improvements

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiziL_0fCWTxL400

Image source: Getty Images

If you are upgrading your home, you'll need to determine the best way to pay for any changes you are making. The good news is, there are multiple different financing options you can consider.

There are pros and cons to each different method of paying for home improvements, so be sure to consider each of these four choices carefully to decide which one is best for you.

1. Paying cash

If you are able to save up money to pay for your home upgrades out-of-pocket without borrowing, this option can be a great one. You'll be able to avoid paying interest, so you won't add additional unnecessary costs. And since you won't be committing to a future monthly payment, your home improvement project won't affect your finances for months or even years in the future.

There are downsides though. You may end up tying up a lot of cash in your home that you could've used to do other stuff -- such as investing. You may also need to wait a long time to make upgrades if it takes you months or years to save the money you need.

2. Tapping into home equity

Since you're improving your home, it can make sense to borrow against the equity in your property in order to do so.

You could do this by taking out a cash-out refinance loan, which would mean you get a whole new mortgage to pay off your old loan but borrow an additional sum of money on top of what you currently owe. This could be a good choice if you can reduce the interest rate on your existing home loan , as this option can sometimes save you money in the long term.

You can also take a home equity loan or line of credit, each of which allows you to borrow using your home as collateral without affecting your current mortgage.

The benefit of borrowing against home equity is that you will generally end up with a lower interest rate than other kinds of debt, and you should be able to deduct the interest if you itemize on your taxes since you're using the money to improve the property. There are downsides, though, including high closing costs and the fact that using your home as collateral for the loan puts you at risk of losing the property if you can't make payments and the lender forecloses.

3. Taking out a personal loan

A personal loan is another good financing option for home improvements. Some big benefits of this type of loan over a home equity loan include the fact that getting approved should be faster and easier and you can avoid paying high closing costs. You also should be able to get an unsecured loan, and that means you won't have to risk your house. The downside, however, is your personal loan will probably have a higher interest rate than a home equity loan would.

A personal loan also has benefits over another option -- credit cards. You'll have a fixed payoff period and usually a lower interest rate with a personal loan compared to credit cards. But you may not get to take advantage of unique benefits cards can offer, such as a 0% interest period or credit card rewards.

4. Using a credit card

Finally, a credit card is another option. Credit cards can be a fast and easy way to access money, which is a huge benefit. If you can qualify for a card with a 0% introductory APR on purchases, you might even be able to borrow interest free for around a year to 15 months -- which can make financing home upgrades cheaper. And you could potentially earn points, miles, or cash back for charges on your card.

The downside, however, is that you may not be able to get a large enough line of credit to finance the improvements, and you could end up paying interest at a high rate if you don't pay off the loan before the card's standard rate kicks in. Your payoff timeline can also be long and uncertain if you make only minimum payments.

Ultimately, each of these options is worth considering and you'll want to weigh the pros and cons of each before deciding which is best for you.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Mistakes to Avoid While Paying Off Credit Card Debt

Don't fall victim to these pitfalls. Paying off credit cards could help your credit score improve and limit the amount of interest you rack up. It's important to approach your debt payoff strategically so the process goes more smoothly. Credit card debt is bad news. For one thing, owing too...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Penny Hoarder

How to Borrow Money: Our Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Personal Loan

Let’s say you’re suddenly in need of more money. Maybe you need to move across the country, but you’re strapped for cash. Or it’s finally time to upgrade your outdated kitchen or bathroom. Perhaps you need to pay off medical bills or even finance a large purchase, such as an adoption. Or it might be a smart move to consolidate your high-interest credit card debt.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Line Of Credit#Home Equity Loan#Credit Card
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

The best habit you can get into if you want to become debt-free, according to a financial planner

For all its hardships, the pandemic has been helpful for a lot of savers, particularly workers who were lucky enough to weather Covid without losing income. Overall, the personal savings rate continues to be historically high, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and credit card debt has decreased more than 15% since the pandemic started, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

The 5 best credit cards you can (and should) keep forever

If you're trying to build a strong credit history that will last a lifetime, a credit card can be a valuable tool. Used regularly and wisely, credit cards can help you establish your credit profile, raise your credit score, and earn rewards in the process. It's important, however, to note...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Capital One Platinum Credit Card: A Basic Card for Limited or Fair Credit

There are partner offers featured in this article. The Capital One Platinum Credit Card* is a no-frills, travel-friendly option for people with fair or limited credit. While you won't earn rewards, a welcome bonus or an introductory APR, you'll be able to build your credit with responsible use so that you can later qualify for a more lucrative card.
CREDITS & LOANS
morningbrew.com

Rethink your credit card debt

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Weekly routine checklist: Do your laundry, go to the grocery store, dust the bookshelves, maybe call your mom. Another fun thing to add to this list of weekly obligations? Pay off your credit card. Here are some compelling reasons why you shouldn’t wait until the monthly statement comes in:
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
178K+
Followers
87K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy