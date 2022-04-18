Glastonbury police lieutenant converts status to medical leave

Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin M. Troy, who on a medical leave of absence for up to 12 weeks in the wake of a Feb. 6 motor-vehicle accident on Route 190 in Enfield, in which he is facing charges that include drunken driving and interfering with police. Enfield Police Department

GLASTONBURY — The local police lieutenant who was placed on paid administrative leave after he was involved in a motor-vehicle accident on Feb. 6 in Enfield has converted his status to medical leave, according to a document obtained by the Journal Inquirer through a freedom-of-information request.

Lt. Kevin Troy’s medical leave of absence began Feb. 18, according to an April 5 letter to him from Sherri L. Tanguay, the town’s human resources director.

Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, Troy is entitled to up to 12 weeks of “federally protected leave,” which could run until May 13, Tanguay wrote in the letter. But she also asked Troy to send her any additional doctor’s certifications he receives during that time, including any certification releasing him for duty before his expected return date of Monday, May 16.

The FMLA doesn’t require employers to pay employees during leave they take under its terms, although it does require them to continue any group health insurance during the leave, according to a U.S. Department of Labor fact sheet. But Town Manager Richard J. Johnson said Monday that Troy was eligible to use accrued leave time during the medical leave.

There was a period of uncertainty about Troy’s status because he didn’t immediately submit a medical certification to support his medical leave. But Tanguay said in her letter that Troy had submitted a medical certification dated March 24 in support of the medical leave that had started Feb. 18. She said that satisfied the town’s request for such documentation.

Uncertainty remains about the status of the “confidential police investigation” of Troy’s accident, which police Chief Marshall S. Porter said would be done in his Feb. 7 memo placing Troy on paid administrative leave.

Before Troy’s medical leave was approved, Porter ordered Troy to report to his office April 7 for an interview regarding the internal investigation. But no documentation released to the JI indicates that the interview took place, probably indicating that it was canceled due to the approval of Troy’s medical leave. Johnson declined to comment on that.

The internal investigation, however, remains a pending issue to be dealt with after Troy’s medical leave ends.

A change since Porter placed Troy on administrative leave on Feb. 7 is that Enfield police arrested Troy on March 28. They charged him with drunken driving, interfering with police, and failure to drive in the proper lane in the accident, which occurred late on Feb. 6 on Route 190 in Enfield.

Troy is free on $2,500 bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court for arraignment on May 24.

Enfield police say the basis for the interfering charge is that Troy falsely denied to officers at the accident scene that he was driving his Jeep at the time of the crash.

Enfield police Sgt. Nicole Martel-Moylan concluded that Troy was driving. She explained the evidence on which she based that conclusion in the affidavit that led to a judge’s approval of Troy’s arrest.

That evidence includes surveillance video from Murphy’s Pub in Agawam, Massachusetts, where Troy had been eating and drinking that evening. It showed Troy spending the evening with a woman — and failed to show the two men he told police about, one of whom he said had agreed to drive him home while the other agreed to follow them and pick up the first man at Troy’s house, the sergeant reported.