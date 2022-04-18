Meet The Latest Illinois Pet Of The Week… Duke!

If you’re a fan of the St. Bernard, come meet Winston! He is 1-2 years old, but still a puppy at heart. Winston is a St. Bernard mixed breed and quite a big boy at 90lbs! He’s a lovebug of a guy who could be your new BEST friend! Winston is friendly and smart, so any training would likely be fun and pretty easy. Please keep in mind that while he does love humans, he’s not fond of other dogs at all. Therefore, Winston should be the only dog in your home. He will need a large fenced yard and a human who would love to have BIG fun exercising with him regularly. His adoption fee is $150, plus $25 for an annual dog license, if you live in Jackson County. For more information or to schedule a time to meet him, please call the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 541-774-6654 and press 0 to be transferred to a staff person. Don’t forget - the Jackson County Animal Shelter is open to view dogs without an appointments on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 27 DAYS AGO