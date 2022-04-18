Honoring the Legends: Inaugural baseball tournament mixes past and present

In addition to honoring the coaches and umpires, there was also baseball played. In the four-team format, Petersburg and Hampshire paired off in the opening game of round one with Petersburg prevailing. Keyser and Pendleton County paired off in the second game of round one with Keyser coming out on top.

Keyser won that first game 12-5. Benny Oates and Patrick Liller combined on the mound for the win. Oates went three innings, striking out two, walking three, giving up four runs on six hits. Liller went two innings, striking out two, walking none, giving up one run on one hit. Landon Colaw and Tanner Townsend combined for the loss for Pendleton, collectively striking out two, walking four, giving up 12 runs on seven hits.

The Golden Tornado were led offensively by Konnor Bennett with two hits and two RBIs. Sammy Bradfield, Seth Healy, Logan Rotruck, Patrick Liller, Andrew Rotruck, and Chase Davis each collected one hit each for Keyser, with Davis hitting a triple.

Allden Rexrode, Clayton Kisamore, Isaiah Alexander, Landon Colaw, Jaden Roberson, Cameron Beachler, and Josiah Kimble each collected a hit for the Wildcats.

In round two, Hampshire and Pendleton squared off in the third-place game with Hampshire prevailing. Keyser and Petersburg then played for the championship game, with Petersburg edging the host Golden Tornado by a score of 5-4.

“The championship game was a really good baseball game, it was kind of a barn-burner. It went back and forth, with two teams, us and Petersburg, really going at it, playing pretty good ball. They got a run across there in the last inning. We had the tying run there on second in the bottom of the seventh inning, but we grounded out,” Rohrbaugh explained.

“It was a well-played game for both teams. The two guys he threw against me threw really well, and our starting pitcher, Logan Rotruck, he pitched very well against them. Then Noah Broadwater came in for us, and he did really well. It was just a good-played baseball game all around, we just happened to come up on the short end,” Rohrbaugh detailed.

William VanMeter and Johnathan Mallow combined on the mound for the win for Petersburg. VanMeter went four innings, striking out seven, walking four, giving up four runs on five hits. Mallow went three innings, striking out seven, walking three, giving up zero runs on one hit.

Logan Rotruck and Noah Broadwater combined on the mound for the loss for Keyser. Rotruck went five innings, striking out one, walking zero, giving up four runs on 13 hits. Broadwater went two innings, striking out four, walking four, giving up one run on zero hits.

Nathaniel Travis led Petersburg with three hits, one of which was a homerun. William VanMeter, Johnathan Mallow, Elijah Kuykendall, and Caden Arbaugh each collected two hits each for the Vikings.

Sammy Bradfield came up huge at the plate for Keyser with two hits, including a homerun and a triple, scored two runs, and added three RBIs. Andrew Rotruck had two singles and scored one run. Noah Broadwater doubled and scored one run. Logan Rotruck singled.

As for future tournament plans?

“Right now, it looks like the tournament will rotate back and forth between us and Petersburg, with it being in Petersburg next year. We’ll probably keep the same teams, however, there was a suggestion we might entertain, where we would play at a place with two fields close by, where it wouldn’t be a marathon, you could get it done in a shorter amount of time.” Rohrbaugh explained.

According to Rohrbaugh, “So, we’ve got some things we’re going to tweak between now and next year, but for the inaugural one, I think it went off pretty good.”

For a first-year event, it really did go off without a major hitch.

“We had a pretty good crowd. I heard comments from some of the spectators that they enjoyed it. One lady, she was there the whole day, she came up to me after the event that she really enjoyed herself,” Rohrbaugh detailed.

As for the baseball?

“I think it worked out pretty good. It would have been nicer if we could have won the championship, but, we were there. If I had to lose, I couldn’t have lost to a nicer guy than Coach Mike Landes of Petersburg.”