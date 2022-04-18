ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Little kids can learn to read just fine in virtual classrooms

By Kim Eckart-Washington
Futurity
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren can develop key reading skills and learn to read in a virtual classroom with other students, a new study shows. When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools nationwide, students of all ages—from high-schoolers in Advanced Placement classes to preschoolers getting the hang of the ABCs—shifted to remote learning on a...

www.futurity.org

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Parents share the eeriest thing a child has ever told them: 'The lake wants a sacrifice'

Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted, "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Lowercase Letters#Virtual Classrooms#Learn To Read#Advanced Placement
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

Kindergarteners drink margaritas in school after child brings can of booze from home and shares it with friends

KINDERGARTENERS were left feeling dizzy and woozy after drinking margaritas brought in by a classmate. A student at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, served her classmates ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas during snack time. Mothers Alexis Smith and Dominique Zanders were outraged when they learned that their daughters had several...
LIVONIA, MI
InsideHook

Your Life Really Can Flash Before Your Eyes Whil Dying, Says Scientists

What happens to your brain in the last moments of life? It’s a question that has vexed scientists, philosophers and religious leaders alike — and something that’s made the subject of near-death experiences a fascinating topic for many. Now, however, a group of scientists have data that could fundamentally transform our understanding of what it means to die — and it turns out that the idea of your life flashing before your eyes has some scientific backing to it.
SCIENCE
Bon Appétit

My Father Always Told Me Oatmeal Saved His Family. Now I Finally Understand How

My father wielded his story about oatmeal—all nine bowls of it—as a weapon. He told it whenever my siblings and I complained about how unfair it was that our entire wardrobe consisted of hand-me-downs, thrift store purchases (before that kind of shopping was cool), and church donations. He told it to soften the news that he couldn’t possibly pay for all five of us to go to the roller rink. He told it when we tried to vanish during Minyard’s once-a-year sale on whole chickens, limit two per customer, so our friends and neighbors wouldn’t see us lined up at the cash register, a chicken cradled in each arm and a pillowcase filled with nickels clutched in each hand. “I would have killed to be 12 years old and have my daddy hand me a pillow sack full of nickels,” he’d say. “You know how good you got it, April? I never told you about the oatmeal and how we ran away?”
RECIPES
Countrymom

My friend boarded a bus to find her parents who abandoned her when she was 14

**This article is based on nonfiction about actual events that were told to me by my friend; used with permission. Over the years I’ve worked with a lot of interesting people. One of my friends that I worked with shared a very personal story with me. Her mother remarried when she was about 12. She didn’t get along well with her new stepfather, but she stayed busy with school and didn’t see him a lot.
WECT

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants flexible seating for students with learning disabilities

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher who works with students with learning disabilities is hoping to get some help. Sami Whitley, a teacher at Edgewood Elementary School in Whiteville, is asking for donations through DonorsChoose to purchase flexible seating for her students. DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Upworthy

Here are 20 amazingly common things people learned at an embarrassingly late age

You're never too old to learn new things. In a world where a majority have to hustle to make a living, we rarely get the time to explore the world that goes beyond our daily routine. Without exploring new things, new places, and meeting new people, our world will always be limited to the bubble we exist in. Sometimes even the most obvious thing can fly straight over our head. It's common for people to assume that even the most insane things are normal, simply because it's widely accepted or it has always been the status quo. There are so many misconceptions we have simply because we thought them to be normal. Sometimes new information could be staring right into our face and we'd still not see it until someone else pointed it out to us.
HEALTH
Bay Area Entertainer

​Take your kids to church.

Make the effort. Wake them up early. Fool with the belts and the buckles and the fancy hair bows. Endure the sleepy, grumpy faces and the misplaced shoes. Run around like a madwoman gathering everybody’s everything and trying to get out the door on time.
RELIGION
KATU.com

More kids face technology addiction after virtual learning

Portland, ORE — As life returns some kind of normal for kids, one part of the pandemic seems to be a lingering symptom: Increased screen time. A new study shows that a large portion of a child's day may revolve around a screen that doesn't include school work. However, doctors said there is a way to slowly get your child involved in other activities.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy