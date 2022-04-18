ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno Fernandes Trains Hours After Car Crash And Is Passed Fit For Liverpool Vs Man United

Fernandes was pictured on Monday morning alongside his battered Porsche.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in an ugly car crash on the eve of his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Fernandes was pictured on Monday morning alongside his battered Porsche, which had collided with Volkswagen near to United's Carrington training ground.

The front right corner of the soccer star's car was visibly crushed while the Volkswagen appeared to have broken through a fence into someone's garden.

Pictures of the cars and Fernandes looking glum nearby went viral on social media.

But despite the unhealthy look of the vehicles, BBC reporter Simon Stone claimed that no serious injuries were sustained by anyone.

Fernandes trained with his United teammates just hours later and is expected to start at Anfield on Wednesday, having been passed fit.

"He was OK and will be for tomorrow," said interim manager Ralf Rangnick, as quoted by BBC Sport .

Fernandes has featured in 30 Premier League games so far this season, contributing nine goals and six assists.

United will go into Tuesday's game as significant underdogs against Liverpool, who won the reverse fixture 5-0 in October.

Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday morning

Twitter

Ralf Rangnick
Simon Stone
