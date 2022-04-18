ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Saturday, April 18

By Staff Report
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 1 day ago
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

BASEBALL

Wareham 11, Upper Cape 0, 5 Innings

Braden Brophy pitched four innings, allowing no hits while striking out eight to help power the Vikings (1-3) to their first win of the season. Braden also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Jared DeMello was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Juni Suarez was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

TRACK

SCC Relays

Fairhaven’s 4x1600 team of Ian Pereira, Adin Monroe, Owen Benoit and Maison Sweet placed first (20:28.2) at the SCC Relays. The same four runners came in second in the 4x800 (9:36.8). Nate Branch, Cam Hodziewich, Luke Morrison and Nick Grace took second in the 4x400 (3:49.3). The Blue Devils will compete Friday at the Freshman/Sophomore Meet.

