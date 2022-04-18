ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump May Be Called to Testify in Capitol Riot Investigation

By Katherine Fung
 1 day ago
The House's January 6 committee has not yet decided whether it will ask the former president or Mike Pence to testify as part of its...

thump the tRump
1d ago

I wonder if Don the con is actually able to tell the truth? This could be fun to watch but I’m sure as he always does it would be a lot of nothing. He never has or ever will admit to any faults in his pea brain he’s perfect.

mark burris
1d ago

Sorry but as entertaining as watching Trump squirm would be, he will never,ever face questions under oath.... Why? He will die of old age before all the legal obstruction he throws up are exhausted. Let's face it- people like him use money to subvert the legal process.

Triples
1d ago

I dont see 100% truth coming out his mouth.. Still recall him saying he show his taxes first time he ran. Best part four years later after he didnt show, guess what he said while running agian.. Ya same thing

Related
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Fox News

Bill Barr: Trump Was Treated Worse Than Any President In U.S. History

Former Attorney General Bill Barr joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his thoughts on how Democrats and members of the political establishment in Washington DC attempted to take down former President Trump before he was even in the Oval Office. “I think he was more sinned against...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

