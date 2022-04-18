ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapist sought in Skibo Road attack in Fayetteville

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 1 day ago
Fayetteville police are searching for an assailant who raped a woman early Friday behind a Skibo Road business.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a report at 3:36 a.m. that the attack took place in the 1600 block of Skibo Road.

The 66-year-old woman, who is homeless, was sleeping behind a bank when a man woke her, then after a brief conversation, sexually assaulted her, police said.

The assailant is described as a black man, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue T-shirt and a COVID-19-style mask.

The attacker took the victim's phone when he fled, so she had to ask someone nearby for help, Sgt. Jeremy Glass said.

“The FPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect and asks that all citizens, particularly females, remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking and/or traveling alone,” a news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Blake at 910-433-1851 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & crime editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Machata
1d ago

Oh my God she was a 66 year old homeless woman sleeping behind a bank. He even stole her phone so she couldn't call for help... Hoping they catch this man

Flora West
1d ago

Don’t go anywhere near the Skibo area alone, too many bad things happen there 🙏🏻

