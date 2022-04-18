Go Figure! Stats from baseball, softball, track and tennis are impressive

Despite Mother Nature's latest efforts, spring sports are moving right along.

And area athletes are putting in just as much work as she is.

Let's take a look at this week's baseball, softball, track and tennis highlights with this edition of Go Figure!

61: Number of runs scored over four games last week for the Lexington Lady Lex softball team. Lex saw an offensive outburst that brought them four wins by averaging 15.25 runs a game. They beat Mansfield Senior 19-0, Clear Fork 18-9 and Colonel Crawford twice 13-3 and 11-3 for one of the best offensive weeks of the entire season. While the offense was spectacular, it was a pitching performance that took the headlines when Kylie Galownia twirled a no-hitter in the win over Mansfield Senior when she struck out 13 of the 17 batters she faced. The biggest offensive performance came in the win over Clear Fork when Sydni Clever had two hits and five RBIs to go with her home run. Lex is now 7-1 on the season.

15: Number of team points scored by the Ontario Warriors during the 10th annual Jim Grandy Tennis Invitational at Bucyrus. The Warriors won the tournament with their 15 points just one point ahead of Upper Sandusky in a tight battle. Pablo Sanchez Vidal gave the Warriors a champion in first singles while Lance Miller on third singles and the second doubles team of Aiden Frankhouse and Hunter Petit won their bracket to give Ontario wins in three of five events.

27: Number of combined strikeouts collected by Lucas Cub pitchers in two baseball wins last week. First, Andrew Smollen racked up 14 strikeouts in five innings during a 14-1 win over Crestline in a game he also added seven RBIs at the plate. Later in the week, Hunter Church collected 13 strikeouts in a 6-1 win over New London in seven innings of work. In that win, the Cubs collected three home runs, one apiece by Church, Smollen and Hunter Rice. Lucas is 2-5 on the year and have won two straight now.

11.23: Time it took Mansfield Senior’s Keontez Bradley to win the 100-meter dash at the 89th Mansfield Mehock Relays on Saturday. Bradly was a rare triple winner at one of the most competitive meets in the state as he also won the 400 (51.92) and the 200 (22.44) to take home three first-place finishes.

1: Number of outs in the bottom of the seventh when Clear Fork’s David Ballinger came up to bat in a 2-2 tie with Lexington on Friday night. Ballinger ripped a bases-loaded RBI single to drive in Nate Lind scoring the game-winning, walk-off run to beat Lex 3-2 in an absolute thriller. The Colts played near perfect defense committing just one error which was a nice rebound from a seven-error performance in a 13-1 loss to Ontario earlier in the week. Clear Fork is 6-1 on the season.

39.24: Time it took Madison’s Isaac Brooks to complete the 300-meter hurdles at Saturday’s 89th Mansfield Mehock Relays as he repeated as the event champion yet again. He was also on the 4x100 relay team that took gold and finished the day as a double-winner.

36: Number of runs scored by the Shelby Whippets baseball team in its first seven games combined before an offensive outburst arrived in the form of an 18-3 win over Madison on Friday. The Whippets had only scored double-digit runs in one game this season, a 10-0 win over Clyde on April 2, and were averaging 3.33 runs a game in their previous three before putting up 18 against the Rams. Jeremy Holloway had four hits and two RBIs while Alex Bruskotter, Luke Shepherd and Landon Kennard had two hits and three RBIs apiece in the win. Shelby is now 6-2 on the year.

4:33.11: Time it took Crestview’s Tommy O’Neill to win the 1,600 during the 89th Mansfield Mehock Relays on Saturday. O’Neill won the race by 13 seconds before inning the 800 with a time of 2:04.45 earning a double-win at a tough meet.

3: Number of Plymouth Big Red baseball players who collected multiple hits during an 8-4 win over Western Reserve last week. Zach Hamman, Cole Wentz and Carson Tucker both had two hits apiece while Hamman and Tucker collected two RBIs apiece to do the heavy lifting for the Big Red offense.

165-10: Distance Crestview’s Wade Bolin launched the discus during the Mehock Relays on Saturday. Bolin’s championship throw was 15 feet better than second place and 17 better than his previous personal record and 44 feet better than the distance he recorded at last year’s Mehock.

30-10: The scoring advantage for the Shelby Whippets softball team during a two-game Mid-Ohio Athletic conference series with Galion last week. Shelby won 18-2 and 11-8 to sweep the Tigers. Alyssa Neill provided the fireworks in the 11-8 win with two hits and four RBIs to go with her home run. She also had a hit and an RBI in the first win over Galion.

9:54.75: Time it took Shelby’s Huck Finnegan to complete the 3,200-meter run at the Mehock Relays on Saturday. Finnegan won the race by 17 seconds dominating the field in the endurance event as he helped Shelby take third as a team.

0: Number of earned runs allowed by Ontario’s Ryan Chapman during a 13-1 win over Clear Fork last week. Chapman was dominant on the mound allowing just one unearned run on five hits with four strikeouts in seven innings of work. He also collected three hits at the plate as the Warriors put the pressure on Clear Fork forcing them to commit seven errors. They stole eight bases for the game including three by Chase Studer, two by Gage Weaver and one apiece from Braxton Hall, Colten Ramion and Carter Weaver.

4: Number of events Madison’s Alexsia Davis medaled in during the 89th Mansfield Mehock Relays on Saturday. Davis won the 100 in 12.77 ad the 200 in 26.62 before taking third in the 400 and fifth as a member of the 4x200 relay team. She ended up scoring 30 of Madison’s 57 team points as the Rams tied for fifth.

18: Number of strikeouts collected by Lexington’s Cole Pauley during a 10-0 win over Mansfield Senior. Pauley hurled a no-hitter as one Tyger runner reached on an error. He needed just 93 pitches to complete the complete-game no-hitter as he tossed 67 strikes and didn’t walk a single batter. He faced just 24 hitters as one reached on an error and he hit two with pitches.

5:29.11: Time it took Crestview’s Morgan Welch to win the 1,600 at the Mehock Relays on Saturday. Welch took the championship by nine seconds over the second-place runner and also won the 800 in a much closer race with a time of 2:28.41 to become a double-champion.

5: Number of RBIs collected by Crestview’s Owen Barker during a 10-8 win over Western Reserve last week. Barker had two hits with five RBIs including a home run to help the Cougars pick up a much-needed Firelands Conference victory.

122-10: Distance Clear Fork’s Bekah Conrad threw the discus during the Mehock Relays as she bested her personal record by 10 feet and won the individual title on Saturday.

3: Number of home runs hit by the Ontario Warriors during a 12-1 softball win over Clear Fork last week. The Warriors used the long ball as Eden Howard started the game off with a home run and Joslynne Frazier and Trista Jewell both crushed homers later in the game to provide the fireworks. Jewell and Frazier had three RBIs apiece to do the most damage while Frazier tossed a complete-game masterpiece in the circle allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts.

3: Number of games the Lexington Minutemen dropped to Ashland during a dominating 5-0 win over the Arrows in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys tennis. It was an impressive performance as No. 1 singles player Tommy Secrist, No. 3 singles player Ross Drlik and the No. 2 doubles team of Jake Chilcote and Dylan Catanese won 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles Ryan Mecurio won 6-2, 6-0 and the No. 1 doubles team of Entha Remy and Karl Etzel won 6-1, 6-0.

15: Number of strikeouts collected by Plymouth’s Makenzie Back her no-hitter against South Central. Back fanned 15 of the 23 batters she faced needing just 87 pitches, 64 went for strikes, in the 2-0 victory. Back faced just 23 batters as she walked one and one reached on an error. Emily Irven was the hero on the offensive side with a two RBI day.

3: Number of school records broken by the Lucas Cubs track team. First, Brayden Jackson broke the pole vault record with a vault of 13-7 at the Ontario Relays. Then, Chloe Sturts ran a 12:32.25 in the 3,200-meter run at the Ontario Relays breaking the school record by 29 seconds. To cap off a historic weekend, Shelby Grover went ahead and broke her own 300 hurdle record with a time of 46.24 at the Cowen Rebird Invitational on Saturday as she took first place in the event. She also won the 200 dash with a time of 26.98 and the long jump with a leap of 16-10.25.

6-4: The final score between the Crestview Cougars and Western Reserve with the Cougs coming out on top. MacKenzie Tucker provided the best offensive day with three hits and two RBIs to lead her team to the big Firelands Conference victory. Crestview and Plymouth are both tied atop the FC standings at 3-0.

4:43.08: Time it took Lexington’s Ethan Slone to complete the 1,600 at the Edison Invite on Saturday. He was the lone individual champion for Lexington but Lady Lex did have two relay teams win titles. The team of Emily Thomas, Sarah Thomas, Makenna Arnholt and Lauren Alexander won the 4x200 with a time of 1:49.48 and the team of Lily Wolfe, Josalynn Patterson, Julia Wyant and Karis Hunter won the 4x400 with a time of 4:20.10. Lady Lex won the team title with 136.50 points.

Jake Furr is the sports reporter for the Mansfield News Journal. If you see an interesting stat from a high school sporting event, email it to Jake at jfurr@gannett.com and you could see it in next week's Go Figure!