How Man Utd could line up against Liverpool as Bruno Fernandes is cleared to play despite horror car crash

By Dylan Terry
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER UNITED travel to Anfield on Tuesday night for a mouthwatering Premier League clash against long-time rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils' interim boss Ralf Rangnick would have been concerned when he received the news that Bruno Fernandes had crashed his car on the way to the training ground on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7B4K_0fCWPQY300
Fernandes looks set to start despite his car crash on the way to training on Monday - but Ronaldo will miss out after his family tragedy Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onIHM_0fCWPQY300
How Man Utd are expected to line up against Liverpool

But fortunately the Portuguese star emerged from the collision unscathed and made his way to Carrington in the passenger seat of Juan Mata's vehicle.

And Fernandes has since been cleared to start against Liverpool as the look to follow up their 3-2 victory over Norwich at the weekend.

Speaking on Monday, Rangnick said: "The accident happened on the way to Carrington. But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay, and that's why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the derby following his family heartbreak - with one of his newborn twins dying at birth.

Rangnick also has a number of injuries to contend with heading into this crunch clash.

He confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani all remain unavailable.

"Rapha [Varane] didn't train with the team. He was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches," the 63-year-old German coach added.

"But with regards to injured players, we have the same situation that we had in the last two games."

Rangnick is expected to start with the same back five that he fielded against Norwich in David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Alex Telles - although there is a chance Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be preferred at right-back.

They set up in a 4-3-3 formation against the Canaries, with a midfield three of Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

But for the game on Tuesday, Rangnick will almost certainly want to put a little bit more protection in front of the defence.

That could mean either bringing Nemanja Matic in for Lingard and pushing Pogba into a No8 role or playing Matic and Pogba as a double pivot in front of the back four.

Then in the attacking areas Marcus Rashford will undoubtedly lead the line should Ronaldo miss out.

It's expected to be joined on the flanks by Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of Man Utd’s stars son

MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause after the tragic death of his baby son. The Portugal legend, 37, and partner Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away. Ronaldo was understandably left out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Red Devils#Anfield#The Red Devils#Portuguese#German
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lambasts ‘embarrassing and humiliating’ Man Utd defeat and says Liverpool six years ahead

Ralf Rangnick branded Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield “embarrassing and humiliating” and admitted that Liverpool are six years ahead of his club now.Jurgen Klopp’s team had won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and have beaten United by an aggregate score of 9-0 this season – their heaviest reverse in two league meetings since Sunderland beat them 11-0 in the home and away games in 1892-93.Afterwards, Rangnick admitted there was a gulf in quality and said United need a rebuild that could involve making up to 10 signings.The German started with a back five, for the first time in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

