Cincinnati, OH

Desmond Ridder Comparing Himself to AFC QB in NFL Meetings

By Russ Heltman
 1 day ago

Ridder discussed his journey with SI's Albert Breer.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder learned about UC's offer to him in an interesting setting. The QB described the story to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer this week .

Ridder, A Louisville, KY native, was at the Kentucky Oaks race with some friends when then UC coach Tommy Tuberville called him with the offer.

“In Louisville, every high school on that Friday, on Oaks, gets off, and basically all the high schoolers go to Churchill Downs and have a good time there,” Ridder told Breer. “And I was in the middle of that and it was loud and crazy, so the closest spot that might’ve been quiet was a port-a-potty. So I went in there, because coach Tuberville was calling me, and sending out the offer.”

Breer also revealed that Ridder is comparing himself to Ryan Tannehill in meetings with NFL teams. Those meetings are heating up with less than two weeks to go until the 2022 NFL Draft.

"In meetings with teams, in fact, I’m told he’s compared himself to Titans QB Ryan Tannehill," Breer wrote. "which, of course, is different from someone calling himself the next Brady. It’s with a purpose, too. He knows he’s like any player. He needs work (he says the “accuracy thing” is one area he’s focusing on, as is pocket efficiency). But if the last year taught him anything, it’s that work can get him where he wants to be, as a franchise quarterback in the NFL."

Ridder is hoping to prove himself in the league even faster than Tennessee's quarterback, and that process takes the next step in 10 days. Check out the full article here .

Cincinnati, OH
