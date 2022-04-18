ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Vehicle allegedly fleeing traffic stop crashes in Flint; injuring driver, killing passenger

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo1oT_0fCWNSoZ00
Charges will be sought for the driver, per MSP. The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Second District Special Investigation Section.  (Midland Daily News)

A 45-year-old Flint man lost his life when the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed after reportedly fleeing from Michigan State Police troopers during a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday.

Near the intersection of Pierson and Clio Roads troopers assigned to the Flint Post stopped the vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man also from Flint for a traffic violation, according to a Sunday press release by MSP.

Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers observed a handgun and potential narcotics before the car fled from the traffic stop, going south on Clio Road at a high rate of speed.

The troopers returned to their patrol vehicle and began to pursue the fleeing vehicle. The pursuit lasted approximately 1.5 miles. The troopers could not catch up to the vehicle before it crashed near the intersection of Welch Boulevard and Dayton Road.

Both men were injured and required extrication from the vehicle before being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The driver remains hospitalized. The passenger did not survive injuries sustained in the crash, per the release.

No MSP vehicles were involved in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Second District Special Investigation Section, per the release. Charges will be sought for the driver.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Flint, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Pierson, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Flint, MI
Cars
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#The Flint Post
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
UpNorthLive.com

Verdict for woman accused of Torch Lake boat ramp shooting

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A jury in Antrim County reached a verdict Friday for a Missouri woman accused of shooting a woman during an argument at the Torch Lake boat ramp. Lauren Hunter of St. Louis faced four charges including assault with intent to murder after an argument escalated...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
Concord News Journal

Black delivery driver with no criminal record claims he was unlawfully pulled over and had his hands in the air when the officer hit him with a stun gun for no apparent reason, cell phone video shows

28-year-old Black food delivery driver recently revealed a video of the incident when he was allegedly pulled over for no apparent reason by an officer who eventually hit the man with a stun gun even though the driver had his hands in the air at the time and didn’t pose a threat. According to multiple sources, the police officer is now under investigation after the video shows he didn’t completely follow the procedures.
TENNESSEE STATE
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter passes away at 67

Residents stood in solidarity in Flint Thursday in the wake of the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 14. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are the top...
FLINT, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
897
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy