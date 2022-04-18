Vehicle allegedly fleeing traffic stop crashes in Flint; injuring driver, killing passenger

Charges will be sought for the driver, per MSP. The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Second District Special Investigation Section. (Midland Daily News)

A 45-year-old Flint man lost his life when the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed after reportedly fleeing from Michigan State Police troopers during a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday.

Near the intersection of Pierson and Clio Roads troopers assigned to the Flint Post stopped the vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man also from Flint for a traffic violation, according to a Sunday press release by MSP.

Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers observed a handgun and potential narcotics before the car fled from the traffic stop, going south on Clio Road at a high rate of speed.

The troopers returned to their patrol vehicle and began to pursue the fleeing vehicle. The pursuit lasted approximately 1.5 miles. The troopers could not catch up to the vehicle before it crashed near the intersection of Welch Boulevard and Dayton Road.

Both men were injured and required extrication from the vehicle before being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The driver remains hospitalized. The passenger did not survive injuries sustained in the crash, per the release.

No MSP vehicles were involved in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Second District Special Investigation Section, per the release. Charges will be sought for the driver.