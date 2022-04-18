ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love And Thunder trailer: Natalie Portman is seen for the first time in her Mighty Thor armor as Chris Hemsworth says 'my super hero-ing days are over'

She has not appeared in a Thor film in nearly a decade after her character was last seen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

And Natalie Portman has returned to the franchise in truly epic form.

The 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress was seen for the first time in full Mighty Thor armor as she was featured at the very end of the Thor: Love And Thunder trailer released on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLNvS_0fCWMMs400
Epic: Natalie Portman was seen for the first time in full Mighty Thor armor as she was featured at the very end of the Thor: Love And Thunder trailer released on Monday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNCj4_0fCWMMs400
Seen a ghost? Chris Hemsworth's Thor - who was embroiled in battle at the time - stopped what he was doing and looked in complete disbelief as he stared in awe at the new superhero and long-lost love before him

It definitely ended on a high note as Thor's iconic hammer - called Mjölnir - could be seen flying into the hands of someone else which is revealed as Natalie's character Jane Foster who is the romantic partner of the titular character played by Chris Hemsworth, 38.

Thor - who was embroiled in battle at the time - stopped what he was doing and looked in complete disbelief as he stared in awe at the new superhero and long-lost love before him.

No doubt it was a flabbergasting return as Portman has not starred in a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe - other than a brief appearance in 2019's Avengers: Endgame - since 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXq6w_0fCWMMs400
Lightning striking twice? It definitely ended on a high note as Thor's iconic hammer - called Mjölnir - could be seen flying into the hands of someone else 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cESrB_0fCWMMs400
Big reveal: It is revealed as Natalie's character Jane Foster who is the romantic partner of the titular character played by Chris Hemsworth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjh22_0fCWMMs400
Last appearance: No doubt it was a flabbergasting return as Portman has not starred in a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe - other than a brief appearance in 2019's Avengers: Endgame - since 2013's Thor: The Dark World (she is seen in the film with Tom Hiddleston)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42y0qg_0fCWMMs400
Torn apart: Jane and Thor re-entered a relationship in Thor: The Dark World (pictured) - and though Portman did not appear in the film - they were said to have broken up in a 'mutual dumping' in 2015's Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Jane and Thor re-entered a relationship in Thor: The Dark World - and though Portman did not appear in the film - they were said to have broken up in a 'mutual dumping' in 2015's Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

Jane taking the reigns as Mighty Thor comes at an interesting time as earlier in the trailer Thor says 'my superhero-ing days are over.'

The minute-and-a-half long clip begins with Thor running through Asgard as a child, teenager, then adult before he is shown walking through fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHLla_0fCWMMs400
Jane taking the reigns as Mighty Thor comes at an interesting time as earlier in the trailer Thor says 'my superhero-ing days are over'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtDLB_0fCWMMs400
Through the fire and the flames: The latest evolution of the super hero is shown walking through a fiery battlefield 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5XSy_0fCWMMs400
He then plants the enchanted axe called the Stormbreaker into the ground as he could be heard in a voiceover saying: 'These hands were once used for battle now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am'

He then plants the enchanted axe called the Stormbreaker into the ground as he could be heard in a voiceover saying: 'These hands were once used for battle now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am.'

Thor could be seen meditating as Guns N' Roses classic Sweet Child O' Mine begins playing.

He then seemingly abandons a life of battle and saving the universe and instead is shown going on adventures and helping build the new Asgard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBNzW_0fCWMMs400
Euphoric: Thor could be seen meditating as Guns N' Roses classic Sweet Child O' Mine begins playing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLKke_0fCWMMs400
Beast: He is shown getting back into shape by doing the intense battle ropes exercise but with large heavy chains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mltU5_0fCWMMs400
New life: He then seemingly abandons a life of battle and saving the universe and instead is shown going on adventures and helping build the new Asgard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TtNw_0fCWMMs400
Moving on: One of the more interesting parts happens when Thor is seen aboard a pirate ship and appears to kiss an unidentified blue haired woman meaning he has moved on from Jane and thus was in for a rude awakening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04H1cB_0fCWMMs400
Over it: Tessa Thompson's character Valkyrie is also shown very briefly seemingly bored of her new life on Earth

One of the more interesting parts happens when Thor is seen aboard a pirate ship and appears to kiss an unidentified blue haired woman meaning he has moved on from Jane and thus was in for a rude awakening.

Tessa Thompson's character Valkyrie is also shown very briefly seemingly bored of her new life on Earth.

Finally he is approached by Star-Lord AKA Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the Guardians Of The Galaxy: Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax The Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

Star-Lord tells him: 'Just look into the eyes of the people that you love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVsv1_0fCWMMs400
Bond: Finally he is approached by Star-Lord AKA Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gr2qm_0fCWMMs400
Star-Lord tells him: 'Just look into the eyes of the people that you love'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SzjY_0fCWMMs400
Loyal: Star-Lord is looking back at his crew consisting of (pictured left to right): Drax The Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMKC9_0fCWMMs400
Funny: The half-human, half-alien leader of the Guardians was looking back at his crew as he said this as Thor hilariously moves his head to be in Star-Lord's sightline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLZSU_0fCWMMs400
Thor chuckles to himself and humorously responds: What? Just listening,' before awkwardly looking away

The half-human, half-alien leader of the Guardians was looking back at his crew as he said this as Thor hilariously moves his head to be in Star-Lord's sightline.

Star-Lord joins him in moving his head as he says 'Not me.'

Thor chuckles to himself and humorously responds: What? Just listening,' before awkwardly looking away.

Thor: Love And Thunder - directed by Taika Waititi - is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmlqg_0fCWMMs400
Highly-anticipated: Thor: Love And Thunder - directed by Taika Waititi - is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 8

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
