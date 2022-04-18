ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRyker has long black fur and...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Long Black
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
Daily Mail

Mother with 'deranged' cleaning standards who wants to swap her large three-bed council house for a smaller one that's easier to keep tidy is horrified by a home where the TOILET is used as a pantry

A new programme which sees council house tenants swap homes saw a mess-conscious mum left horrified by a house with a toilet in the pantry. Council House Swap, which airs this evening on Channel 5, follows Michael and Lucy, from Leicestershire, as they try and trade their large three-bedroom house with another family.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy