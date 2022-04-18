ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Britain's Got Talent lost its spirit? Show is accused of ditching unknown hopefuls for pro performers - but defensive Simon Cowell insists there are 'LESS than before'

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Britain's Got Talent made its return to screens on Saturday after being forced off the air for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

And while many fans were thrilled to see an array of new talent get their big moment, others have claimed the show has lost its roots by flooding the lineup with seasoned performers, despite Simon Cowell's insistence that there are less than in years past.

From a singer known for being the vocals behind The Greatest Showman, to a comedian who previously graced the stage in London's O2 Arena, the lineup has sparked questions around whether the show has lost its spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5YDU_0fCWMEoG00
Has Britain's Got Talent lost its spirit? Show is accused of ditching unknown hopefuls for pro performers after Greatest Showman singer's Golden Buzzer and dad's 'staged' audition

The Greatest Showman singer

The opening episode of BGT sparked controversy when it was revealed that Loren Allred would be gracing the stage.

While she was lesser known to UK viewers, the performer earned worldwide attention when she performed the vocals for Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

During her audition Loren insisted she'd always been the hidden voice behind Rebecca Ferguson's performance in the film, and signed up for the show to showcase her own talents.

She said: 'I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes, but I kinda feel like the song was meant for me and now I'm ready to put a face to the song.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGpxz_0fCWMEoG00
Surprising! Loren Allred wowed the judges with her audition, but it was revealed she is already known by millions in the US as the vocallist behind The Greatest Showman's Never Enough
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIi4k_0fCWMEoG00
Starstruck: The 32-year-old was signed by Island Def Jam Music when she was 19, and auditioned for The Voice in the US (pictured with Hugh Jackman)

Her stunning rendition of Never Enough earned a thunderous reception from the audience, with Amanda Holden awarding her the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Having already released an EP after signing with Island Def Jam Music at 19-years-old, Loren had tried her luck on The Voice in the US back in 2012, where her mentor was Maroon 5's Adam Levine until she was sent home in the live shows.

Her appearance sparked some accusations from fans that she had an unfair advantage due to her prior performing background.

A BGT spokesman told MailOnline: 'We are thrilled to back this year and look forward to viewers watching our BGT bumper special on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

'Whilst most people will have heard the infamous Greatest Showman track, Loren is not a household name, and she deserves her spot on the BGT stage.

'We hope that such articles will not count against somebody who is well deserving of this opportunity. It's fantastic that Loren is now able to step out and stand in her own right to be the face, and not just the voice, of one of the most well-known tracks of all time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJuaP_0fCWMEoG00
Shocked: Her appearance sparked some accusations from fans that she had an unfair advantage due to her prior performing background

Loren added: 'Even though I have spent a lot of years in the music industry, people don't know who I am. Over all these years I've been fighting for my chance to be known and to make it.

'The opportunity to sing Never Enough evolved from being a session singer in the choir, and even though the song was a big success, people still think that the actress sang it.

'I have never gotten the opportunity to tell my story. That's never happened for me. I am an unsigned, independent artist still trying to make a name for myself.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwaTC_0fCWMEoG00
New start: On Sunday viewers watched as comedian Axel Blake impressed the panel with his witty and charming array of jokes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32O1LK_0fCWMEoG00
He looks familiar: But fans quickly noted that despite his day job, Axel already has a comedy special on streaming service Amazon Prime, which he performed at London's O2 Arena in 2018

The comedian with an Amazon Prime Special

On Sunday viewers watched as comedian Axel Blake impressed the panel with his witty and charming array of jokes, revealing he was dreaming of quitting his job in property maintainance to pursue his career full time.

The funnyman landed a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, earning him an automatic space in the semi-finals.

But fans quickly noted that despite his day job, Axel already has a comedy special on streaming service Amazon Prime, which he performed at London's O2 Arena in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJm1E_0fCWMEoG00
Sensational: The funnyman landed a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, earning him an automatic space in the semi-finals

One fan tweeted: 'Apparently that comedian has already got a stand up show on Amazon Prime.

'Yet another wasted golden buzzer. It's an absolute fix. Tom Ball should've got the golden buzzer tonight.'

Another added: 'so last night there was a golden buzzer for a singer with a net worth of 2 million and a song in one of the biggest movies to ever exist and tonight's golden buzzer was an award winning comedian who has an amazon prime show???? wtf is happening this series #BGT.'

A third added: 'I refuse to believe that the #BGT Golden Buzzers are real and spontaneous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbjvu_0fCWMEoG00
Angry: But fans quickly noted that despite his day job, Axel already has a comedy special on streaming service Amazon Prime, which he performed at London's O2 Arena in 2018

'Yesterday it was to someone who sang an actual song in Greatest Showman and has been in the music charts in the US. Tonight it's a comedian who has a stand up show on Amazon Prime...'

However some fans were quick to defend Axel's performance, with one writing: 'Amazing!! A first golden buzzer worthy of it. Well done Axel!! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent.'

'Axel Blake has been around for at least a decade on the Black British comedy scene but not made it big. Happy he's got the #golden buzzer on #BritainsGotTalent #BGT,' a third added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySbMN_0fCWMEoG00
Emotional: During Saturday's launch episode, viewers saw shy dad Nick Edwards surprised by his two daughters on stage, urging him to perform a song he'd written for the judges

The dad's 'surprise' audition

During Saturday's launch episode, viewers saw shy dad Nick Edwards surprised by his two daughters on stage, urging him to perform a song he'd written for the judges.

'Are you joking? That's my mum,' he was heard saying in the audience.

After some encouragement, a reluctant Nick, 35, made his way to the stage, where he explained he had lost confidence in his singing, and hid his talent.

He told the judges: 'Hopefully I'll keep the nerves and crying away while I do this.'

After being given time to prepare, the dad performed a moving song dedicated to his daughters, with the performance leaving everyone in tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oqv8R_0fCWMEoG00
Touching: After being given time to prepare, the dad performed a moving song dedicated to his daughters, with the performance leaving everyone in tears

Nick received four enthusiastic yeses from the judges and advanced to the next round of the competition.

However, many viewers took to Twitter to accuse the emotional performance of being fake, after they spotted a microphone pinned to his chest while he was in the audience.

One wrote: 'However cute that is, I don't believe nick on #BGT he's already got a mic on, he must have had some idea of something.'

Another echoed: 'Nick was wearing a microphone while sitting in the audience. He had his song lyrics & guitar. Plus everyone has to go through several auditions before even going on the TV live shows. 100% staged!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ykdic_0fCWMEoG00
What's that? However, many viewers took to Twitter to accuse the emotional performance of being fake, after they spotted a microphone pinned to his chest while he was in the audience

A third chimed in: 'It's so clear to me now that Nick staged the whole thing with a hidden mic!'

However, Britain's Got Talent have offered an justification for the microphone, explaining that Nick was approached on arrival to be part of the 'gogglebox' audience who are all mic'd up to give their live reactions to the acts.

An official spokesperson said: 'We loved welcoming back our BGT viewers back last night after a year away. To report or allude to anything being staged or contrived regarding Nick's audition would be false and incorrect.

'Quite simply, when Nick entered the Palladium auditorium during BGT auditions, he was approached to be part of our 'gogglebox' audience and told he would be mic'd up so we could capture his reactions throughout the day as he sat in the audience.

'He was totally unsuspecting. We did this so we could mic him up without him suspecting a thing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rXG3_0fCWMEoG00
Explanation: However, Britain's Got Talent have offered an justification for the microphone, explaining that Nick was approached on arrival to be part of the 'gogglebox' audience

... but Simon Cowell insists there are less pros than ever!

In the wake of fans' complaints about professional performers on the show, Simon has insisted that this series has far less of those acts than series past.

He told The Sun: 'This year, there are less professional people. That's where we started the show all those years ago.

'We started by opening the show to anyone regardless of a day job or hidden talent that they want to show to the world.'

'This is the place to do it and thank god that's the show it's evolved into. We don't really have any rules on it. Wherever you're from, whatever you do, you are welcome.'

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XQoe_0fCWMEoG00
Hitting back: But as fans complained about professionals on the show, Simon insisting in an interview on Monday that there are far less this year than series past

