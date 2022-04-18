Rutgers football: How is Greg Schiano feeling about his offensive line?

This season, Rutgers football will go only as far as the offensive line and quarterback play will take them. For head coach Greg Schiano, both units are showing some solid play and improvement.

Four new additions via the transfer portal will almost certainly make a definite impact for the offensive line, a group that last year struggled more than most anticipated. But Schiano is pleased with the direction of the group as practice works it was towards Friday night’s annual ‘Spring Game.’

Notably, Rutgers added right tackle J.D. DiRenzo (FCS All-American at Sacred Heart), guard Curtis Dunlap (multi-year starter at Minnesota) and Willy Tyler (all-conference at Louisiana-Monroe) to the offensive line.

“I think we’re getting better day by day. We’ve got a long way to go, so I don’t want to overdo it there but we’ve certainly made improvement. We have to keep making improvements,” Schiano told reporters this weekend. “It’s going to be an ongoing task.”

The line could feature three if not four new starters this season. Their ability to not just gel but upgrade their blocking will be key for the quarterback position to take a step forward in their development.

There is a quarterback competition at Rutgers this offseason, with incumbent starter Noah Vedral battling underclassmen Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt. Simon showed some promise last season in limited duty. In the Gator Bowl, Vedral started and then Wimsatt came in the second half, taking most of the snaps in the loss to Wake Forest.