Best ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

There are few video game genres more iconic than that of the sidescroller beat 'em up. Sega's "Streets of Rage," originally released in 1991 on the Sega Genesis, is the epitome of the genre. The game has been re-released on over ten different consoles, including the PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, and even iOS and Android. Although it didn't reach the same popularity as Sega's flagship "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise, retro gamers everywhere have fond memories of the original "Streets of Rage." Additionally, a new generation of gamers has become invested in the thirty-year-old series with the franchise's reboot in 2020, titled "Streets of Rage 4."
