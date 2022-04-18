Get ready to run

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Baptist Health) – The right shoes, the right location and the right preparations may make for a better running experience. Running is simply a matter of putting one foot in front of the other. But if you’re considering running for exercise and you don’t start off on the...

www.kark.com

shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTOP

How your sleep position can have an impact on your health and how you look

When you lay down to sleep, the position you take can affect your health and even how you look. “Side sleeping will actually increase the number of wrinkles you have because side sleeping, you push your face against the pillow and that can actually increase the wrinkles, especially if you lay on one side all the time,” said Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer for United Healthcare in the Missouri-Illinois area.
WASHINGTON, DC
MedicalXpress

When is it time for a knee replacement?

Knee replacement surgery is one of the most common procedures in the United States, with more than 790,000 performed each year. Deciding the time for knee replacement needs to be determined by you and your doctor, but certain factors make it more likely, according to experts at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

5 Habits To Follow If You Want To Live A Long And Healthy Life

People spend a fortune on products and experiences in hopes that it will help them live longer and feel better. However, the best thing you can do to invest in your long term vitality is to create strong habits in your everyday life—from diet to exercise to stress management, consistency is key to see and feel true results. According to Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, one of the most common causes of aging is inflammation. “This can be due to eating too many ultra-processed foods high in sugar and salt and low in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants,” she explains. Reducing inflammation requires leading a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Young shared with us five habits that will reduce your inflammation and in turn help you feel your best in the long term.
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

What to Know About Fasting Headaches, According to Dietitians

There are many reasons you may find yourself fasting for an extended period of time. Maybe you're trying intermittent fasting or you have an upcoming blood test and your doctor instructed you to fast. You might be celebrating a religious holiday that includes fasting, such as Ramadan, or maybe you've accidentally been fasting because it's a wild day and you haven't had a second to eat (been there, done that!).
FITNESS
MyArkLaMiss

5 workout trends to keep you on track

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone can experience the health benefits of physical activity regardless of age, abilities, ethnicity, shape and size. Some benefits of physical activity include: brain health, […]
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Calisthenics: The Complete Beginner’s Guide

If you have seen videos of athletic guys performing gravity-defying moves while scrolling through your social media feed, odds are that they were calisthenics enthusiasts. These are athletes who have honed their skills through bodyweight training, without weights or fancy equipment in a gym. Thanks to social media, videos of...
WEIGHT LOSS
Tampa Bay Times

Top 6 Best Muscle Recovery Supplements You Should Use In 2022

If you want to consistently train harder, longer, or faster, your body is going to need a little outside help. Finding a good muscle recovery supplement is key to supporting your strength training and muscle gaining journey. Whether you’re an aspiring bodybuilder, professional athlete, or someone who is just serious...
FITNESS
LiveScience

Correct running foot placement: how to achieve the perfect form

When gearing up for a 10K or track session, running foot placement is unlikely to be at the forefront of most people’s minds. Most of us spend more time researching the best running headphones, considering our quality of sleep, and focusing on improving our diets than we do thinking about foot placement.
WORKOUTS

