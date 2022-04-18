ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Best ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
WPRI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When mystery is afoot, the Scooby gang is on the trail. If a child in your life is a big fan of the “Scooby-Doo” TV shows or movies, you may be looking for a “Scooby-Doo” toy to put a smile on...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

Best Funko Pop bobblehead

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Funko Pop has thousands of figurines to collect and display, not to mention a handful of different types of figurines. The most playful type is a Funko Pop bobblehead. The little ones are perfect for adding to your desk for a little lighthearted fun, while the big ones can be an entertaining centerpiece.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Debuts Anya's Most Adorable Look

Spy x Family is here at last, and the show is already considered a hit with fans around the world. The Shonen Jump series made its successful jump to television this month, and of course, that means Anya is the fandom's newest obsession. After all, the telepath is too cute to overlook, and one cosplayer is getting all the love right now thanks to their adorable take on the girl.
COMICS
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
WPRI

Best bidet seat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the jury is still out on whether bidets truly provide a better clean than toilet paper alone, many find their gentle, soothing spray to be a pleasant way to freshen up. In addition, using less toilet paper is better for the environment and your wallet. But you don’t need to install a separate bidet to receive all the benefits of one. Just replace any standard toilet seat with a bidet seat.
AMAZON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaggy
SVG

John Wick's Creator Is Bringing This Sega Classic To Theaters

There are few video game genres more iconic than that of the sidescroller beat 'em up. Sega's "Streets of Rage," originally released in 1991 on the Sega Genesis, is the epitome of the genre. The game has been re-released on over ten different consoles, including the PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, and even iOS and Android. Although it didn't reach the same popularity as Sega's flagship "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise, retro gamers everywhere have fond memories of the original "Streets of Rage." Additionally, a new generation of gamers has become invested in the thirty-year-old series with the franchise's reboot in 2020, titled "Streets of Rage 4."
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Recreate the Classic Master Roshi Vs. King Piccolo Scene With This 'Dragon Ball' Blanket and Rice Cooker Pillow

Premium Bandai has just gone deeper into the history of the Dragon Ball franchise to deliver a forgotten relic to its fans. This home good takes the shape of the infamous electronic rice cooker that was used by Master Roshi to seal King Piccolo — which he eventually could not complete. Using the Evil Containment Wave move learned from Master Mutaito, who successfully captured King Piccolo in a pink rice cooker, the technique takes a toll on its user, often killing them.
VIDEO GAMES
WPRI

Best Wonder Woman jewelry

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to channel your inner Wonder Woman? Maybe you want a pair of earrings that show off the heroine’s signature “W” logo or a bracelet that channels her iconic gauntlets? There are great options when it comes to choosing the jewelry for celebrating Diana, Princess of the Amazons, a.k.a. Wonder Woman.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Toys#Toy Companies#Scooby Doo#Clothing Shop#Bestreviews#Playmobil#Mystery Incorporated
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Connection to Major Harry Potter Character

Although it is set hundreds of years before the Harry Potter books and films, Hogwarts Legacy will feature the ancestors of some notable characters. After an extended period of silence, developer Avalanche Software revealed the first look at gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy last week. It looks to be a rich extension of the Wizarding World, but one that is largely removed from the stories we know. By being a prequel to pretty much the entire Harry Potter universe as we know it, Avalanche has a lot of runway to do all kinds of new things with that universe.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

National Puppy Day 2022: Best Puppy Treats, Toys, Food To Buy Online

Bring out the treats! It’s National Puppy Day 2022!. Celebrated every March 23, National Puppy Day is more than just adorable puppies, it’s also a way to encourage people to adopt puppies. Statistics show that people who have one or more pets tend to be happier and healthier. The day was also founded to raise awareness on the cruel practice of puppy mills.
PETS
WPRI

Best bay window curtain rod

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bay windows are gorgeous architectural features. Prized for how they illuminate interiors, this kind of window also makes a cozy nook to place a desk or fill with pillows. Because of their odd shape, however, bay windows can be tricky to hang curtains in.
HOME & GARDEN
WPRI

Ice Cream season is here!

For many, March 20 marked the start of two seasons: spring and ice cream! It’s a great time to supoort local businesses like The Ice Cream Barn in Swansea, MA. We got a look inside this sweet shop!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
SWANSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Shopping
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
WPRI

Fun for the entire family at the New Bedford Whaling Museum

With School Vacation upon us next week, perhaps you are looking for the ideal spot to take the kids that is both fun and educational. The New Bedford Whaling Museum is just the place! Joining us this morning to discuss who they are and all that they have going on was their Director of Education & Public Programs, Christina Turner.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ComicBook

Sinister 6 Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Sandman

Funko has added the third Pop figure to their Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December. The third of what will eventually be seven Marvel Pop figures released over the course of the next year or so is Sandman. When complete, the Pops will combine to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". The Sinister 6 Doctor Octopus is available to pre-order here on Amazon now for $29.99 with a release date set for May 7th, 2022. The Vulture figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for May 24th. The new Sandaman Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for August 5th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Detective Conan Team Sets Up the Anime's Next Films

Case Closed has been one of those anime franchises that has become an institution within the medium of anime, first beginning in 1991 and garnering over one thousand episodes of its anime as the story of the young detective continues. With the latest film in the franchise, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, making serious bank in theaters for its Japanese release, it seems that the creative minds behind the films are planning to work on quite a few new entries in the series.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

‘Streets of Rage’ Movie Coming, Based on Classic Game Series

After decades of stinking up theaters around the world, video game movies are suddenly a hot commodity again. Two of the top five movies of 2022 so far — Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — are based on games, and studios are lining up so turn more proven gaming properties into films. The latest is Streets of Rage, the long-running side-scrolling beat-’em-up series that debuted in 1991 on the Sega Genesis.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Sonic Origins’ retro game collection rated in Korea

A Korean ratings board appears to have given a rating to Sonic Origins, the classic collection of Sonic The Hedgehog games announced by Sega last year. As outlined on Korea’s Rating Agency Game Content Rating Committee (translated by Google Translate), Sonic Origins was rated on April 15 this year, with Sega Publishing Korea being the applicant.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy