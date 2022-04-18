ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
Channel 6000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When mystery is afoot, the Scooby gang is on the trail. If a child in your life is a big fan of the “Scooby-Doo” TV shows or movies, you may be looking for a “Scooby-Doo” toy to put a smile on...

www.koin.com

Channel 6000

Best Funko Pop bobblehead

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Funko Pop has thousands of figurines to collect and display, not to mention a handful of different types of figurines. The most playful type is a Funko Pop bobblehead. The little ones are perfect for adding to your desk for a little lighthearted fun, while the big ones can be an entertaining centerpiece.
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
Channel 6000

Best lantern

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lanterns can be an essential tool for campers, nighttime runners and others, ensuring they have a consistent light source. And yet, the needs in each of these case scenarios are different, likely requiring different lanterns. Knowing a few specifications for them can help make your purchase worthwhile.
WGN TV

Best wooden toy kitchen

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Toy kitchens are a timeless form of play for children, encouraging teamwork, sharing and a sense of responsibility. They can provide hours of entertainment as children cooperate to copy what they see in the kitchen and cook up inventive (or downright disgusting) meals for one another.
Channel 6000

Top Toys for Easter

Playing with toys is great for a child’s development. And with Easter right around the corner, what are some top gifts? On behalf of our sponsors at The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch chares some top toy trends. *This segment contains sponsored content.
SVG

John Wick's Creator Is Bringing This Sega Classic To Theaters

There are few video game genres more iconic than that of the sidescroller beat 'em up. Sega's "Streets of Rage," originally released in 1991 on the Sega Genesis, is the epitome of the genre. The game has been re-released on over ten different consoles, including the PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, and even iOS and Android. Although it didn't reach the same popularity as Sega's flagship "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise, retro gamers everywhere have fond memories of the original "Streets of Rage." Additionally, a new generation of gamers has become invested in the thirty-year-old series with the franchise's reboot in 2020, titled "Streets of Rage 4."
Channel 6000

Best healthy cookware

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now more than ever, it’s crucial to pay attention to everything that goes into your body — and not just the food you eat. With some nonstick surfaces getting negative attention for their use of potentially dangerous chemicals, it may be time to re-evaluate what’s in your kitchen cabinets, too.
hypebeast.com

Recreate the Classic Master Roshi Vs. King Piccolo Scene With This 'Dragon Ball' Blanket and Rice Cooker Pillow

Premium Bandai has just gone deeper into the history of the Dragon Ball franchise to deliver a forgotten relic to its fans. This home good takes the shape of the infamous electronic rice cooker that was used by Master Roshi to seal King Piccolo — which he eventually could not complete. Using the Evil Containment Wave move learned from Master Mutaito, who successfully captured King Piccolo in a pink rice cooker, the technique takes a toll on its user, often killing them.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Connection to Major Harry Potter Character

Although it is set hundreds of years before the Harry Potter books and films, Hogwarts Legacy will feature the ancestors of some notable characters. After an extended period of silence, developer Avalanche Software revealed the first look at gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy last week. It looks to be a rich extension of the Wizarding World, but one that is largely removed from the stories we know. By being a prequel to pretty much the entire Harry Potter universe as we know it, Avalanche has a lot of runway to do all kinds of new things with that universe.
Channel 6000

Best camouflage netting for hunting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a few things that should be in your arsenal when you plan to go on a hunting trip. Naturally, you should ensure that your weapons are in good working condition and that you have all the correct lures and scents.
Channel 6000

Best automatic dog ball launcher

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dogs need playtime and exercise just like us. But with our busy schedules, it can be difficult to find the time to devote to our furry loved ones. It’s also possible that the time we do have won’t align with our dog’s desire to play.
Channel 6000

Best coastal throw pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Throw pillows add a customizable element to any space, letting you transform the room’s decor with just a few decorative touches. Coastal throw pillows bring the beach to your couch with ocean-blue colors, nautical stripes and creatures of the...
Channel 6000

Best women’s hooded bathrobe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Stepping out of the shower or bath on even a warm day is a chilly experience. No matter how little time it takes to dry off with your towel and put your clothes on, you still get a little cold. With a hooded bathrobe, you can skip both steps and go directly into a warm, soft shell that can also dry your hair.
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ComicBook

Sinister 6 Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Sandman

Funko has added the third Pop figure to their Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December. The third of what will eventually be seven Marvel Pop figures released over the course of the next year or so is Sandman. When complete, the Pops will combine to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". The Sinister 6 Doctor Octopus is available to pre-order here on Amazon now for $29.99 with a release date set for May 7th, 2022. The Vulture figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for May 24th. The new Sandaman Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for August 5th.
ScreenCrush

‘Streets of Rage’ Movie Coming, Based on Classic Game Series

After decades of stinking up theaters around the world, video game movies are suddenly a hot commodity again. Two of the top five movies of 2022 so far — Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — are based on games, and studios are lining up so turn more proven gaming properties into films. The latest is Streets of Rage, the long-running side-scrolling beat-’em-up series that debuted in 1991 on the Sega Genesis.
ComicBook

Detective Conan Team Sets Up the Anime's Next Films

Case Closed has been one of those anime franchises that has become an institution within the medium of anime, first beginning in 1991 and garnering over one thousand episodes of its anime as the story of the young detective continues. With the latest film in the franchise, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, making serious bank in theaters for its Japanese release, it seems that the creative minds behind the films are planning to work on quite a few new entries in the series.
