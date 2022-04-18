'White supremacist law': How restrictive abortion legislation targets Black and brown women

This summer, the Supreme Court is expected to hand down a decision that could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Already, states across the country have passed more than 1,300 restrictions on abortion since it was made a constitutional right; nearly 90 percent of U.S. counties lack a clinic that offers abortions. For a new cover story in The Atlantic, Jessica Bruder reports on the covert network of community providers who connect women to the services they need. This network existed before Roe, and it never entirely disappeared. Now, with the right to an abortion expected before the Court, it is poised to take on new prominence. “Its ranks include midwives, herbalists, doulas, and educators,” Bruder writes. “When necessary, they are often willing to work around the law.”

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO