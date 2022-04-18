ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Lawsuits

By Rachel Butt
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Companies tied to far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy in an effort to settle litigation brought...

www.bloomberg.com

The Independent

Alex Jones says Sandy Hook families are ‘demonising’ him as he finally appears at deposition after paying $75k fines

Alex Jones has finally appeared at a deposition in his legal battle with the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre after a court held him in contempt for skipping questioning twice.Lawyers for the families alerted the court that Mr Jones complied with its order to sit for the deposition in a court filing on Wednesday.It comes after Mr Jones was ordered to pay escalating fines starting at $25,000 per each day that he failed to appear. Court records showed he paid at least $75,000 in total prior to the deposition. In a video on his Infowars website, Mr...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alex Jones attacks ‘lying’ judge in Sandy Hook case before she refuses to reconsider fines of up to $1.65m

Alex Jones verbally attacked the judge overseeing his legal battle with families of Sandy Hook massacre victims just as his lawyers tried - and failed - to have the court reconsider fines that could cost him up to $1.65m. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis moved to hold Mr Jones in contempt of court for twice skipping a deposition related to the Sandy Hook case at a hearing on Wednesday. Her order included escalating fines starting at $25,000 for each day Mr Jones fails to sit for the deposition. The deposition is in preparation for a jury trial to determine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones v Sandy Hook: Why the false flag conspiracist is now dodging court

Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real. Nearly 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims - 20 of which were young children - seek to hold him accountable in court. The most recent developments came this week, when he failed to appear twice for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the families. Mr Jones had sought to delay the deposition, citing doctors who said he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Stamford Advocate

In Sandy Hook case, judge denies Alex Jones’ medical excuse to delay deposition

A Superior Court judge ordered the deposition of Alex Jones to proceed as scheduled in a defamation case filed by families of children killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School after attorneys representing the embattled extremist pundit filed a motion to excuse his absence based on unnamed “medical conditions,” even as he continues to produce his show.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHEC TV-10

Alex Jones fails to show again at Sandy Hook suit deposition

Citing health problems, Alex Jones defied a Connecticut judge's order to show up for a deposition Thursday in a case brought by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who sued the Infowars host for calling the massacre a hoax. It was the second straight day Jones...
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Alex Jones
Register Citizen

Alex Jones skips deposition in Sandy Hook case, defying court order

Alex Jones failed to show up for a deposition scheduled Wednesday morning in Austin, Texas, as part of proceedings in defamation lawsuits filed by the families of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A Connecticut Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that a physician’s note submitted only for...
AUSTIN, TX
Bloomberg

California Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision Case

A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. Melanie Proctor, the assistant chief counsel for California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, said in an email to staff Tuesday night that she was resigning to protest the fact that her boss at the agency, Chief Counsel Janette Wipper, had been abruptly fired by the governor. Both lawyers had already stepped down from the Activision lawsuit earlier this month without explanation. A representative for the two attorneys confirmed that Proctor had resigned and Wipper was fired.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Infowars#Bankruptcies#Civil Litigation
AFP

US conspiracy website Infowars declares bankruptcy

Alex Jones, the US conspiracy theorist who faces multiple defamation lawsuits by parents of victims of a massacre that he called a hoax, has declared bankruptcy for his far-right website Infowars, documents seen Monday showed. The parents had demanded Jones produce accounting documents which they say would show that he made millions of dollars by spreading such disinformation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

Alex Jones is getting the $75,000 he paid out in fines for missing Sandy Hook depositions BACK from a Connecticut court as victims' families accuse him of hiding assets

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will get the $75,000 he paid in fines to a Connecticut court back following a judge's ruling Thursday. Jones, 48, was sanctioned in March 2022 for failing to appear for a deposition regarding his campaign of misinformation over the Sandy Hook massacre. On December 14, 20-year-old...
POLITICS

