Gabby Barrett Heading Back to ‘American Idol,’ This Time as a Mentor

By Carena Liptak
Big Country 96.9
 1 day ago
Gabby Barrett got her start in country music as a third-place finalist on American Idol in 2018; now, four years later, she's one of the genre's biggest stars. But Barrett hasn't forgotten the show that gave her her first push into the mainstream: She'll return to American Idol this season as...

Big Country 96.9

