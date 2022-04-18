ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9Azp_0fCWFya100

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

April 19

• NCDOT will hold a bridge-naming event at 11 a.m. at the Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department to consider naming the bridge over Reedy meadow Swap after the late Ronald “Ron” Phillip Allen Jr., a firefighter wigth the tar Heel department.

April 21

• A blood drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Cape Fear Valley Blood Mobile in front of the Bladen County Courthouse. To sign up, email Maria Edwards at medwards@bladenco.org or call 910-862-6702 and leave a message. Walk-ins are welcome. Free T-shirt or coffee cup for donors while supplies last.

April 23

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

April 28

• Bladen We Care will present its 31st golf tournament, this time with Smithfield as the new lead sponsor of this Captain’s Choice event to be played at Vineyard Golf At White Lake. The tournament will honor the memory of Billy R. Fisher, who was a longtime member of the Bladen We Care Board of Directors. The entry fee will be $600 per team or $150 per person. Bring your own team or be assigned to a team. Merchandise will be awarded to the winners. Tee times will be 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be merchandise awarded for closest to the hole and longest drives. Applications can be obtained at Vineyard Golf at White Lake and at Campbell Oil on Peanut Road. For information, call Mac Campbell at 910-874-4001.

April 30

• The Bladen Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale at the Cape Fear Farmers’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plants available include tomato, angel trumpet, lilies, roses, figs, dogwood trees, willow trees. hydrangeas, quince, hibiscus and more. Proceeds go to annual scholarship fund. For questions, call 910-862-4591.

• New Hope Baptist Church, 1604 White Plains Church Road, will celebrate Pastor Andrew and Lady Pabon’s fourth anniversary with a fish fry on the church grounds from 1 to 4 p.m.. There will be music, fellowship and fun. The public is invited.

• Bladen County Relay For Life will be held at Elizabethtown Middle School from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony at 5:15 p.m.; luminary ceremony at 8 p.m.; vendors; music; and a survivors walk. Anyone wanting to have a team, be a sponsor or vendor can call Mary Williams at 888-794-6233.

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown.

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

May 6

• Bladen Crisis Center will hold a BBQ plate fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Plates will cost $8 and include BBQ (sauce provided by Big Moe’s), slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies. Tickets are available at Bladen Crisis Thrift store and BCA partner churches. For information, go to www.bladencrisis.org.

• United Way’s annual Day of Caring event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 7

• The Bladen Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale at the Cape Fear Farmers’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plants available include tomato, angel trumpet, lilies, roses, figs, dogwood trees, willow trees. hydrangeas, quince, hibiscus and more. Proceeds go to annual scholarship fund. For questions, call 910-862-4591.

• White Lake PRO-AM Half Triathlon in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 8

• White Lake Spring International and Sprint in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 14

• Spring Homecoming will be held at Harmony Hall Plantation Village in White Oak from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the home and grounds, as well as a walk to the Cape Fear River.

• Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m.

May 17

• Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will host a blook drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location, 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

May 20

• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 21

• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

