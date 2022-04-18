Arizona 7-footer Christian Koloko enters NBA draft

Arizona 7-footer Christian Koloko declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Koloko, a junior, said he is focused on his face-up game and post moves ahead of the NBA draft combine next month.

“Playing in the NBA has always been my dream. I think I’m ready for that,” Koloko told Stadium in a video announcement.

Koloko, who hails from Cameroon, averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game as a junior last season with the Wildcats. He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

–Field Level Media

