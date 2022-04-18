ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Arizona 7-footer Christian Koloko enters NBA draft

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbrVp_0fCWFkT500

Arizona 7-footer Christian Koloko declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Koloko, a junior, said he is focused on his face-up game and post moves ahead of the NBA draft combine next month.

“Playing in the NBA has always been my dream. I think I’m ready for that,” Koloko told Stadium in a video announcement.

Koloko, who hails from Cameroon, averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game as a junior last season with the Wildcats. He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter Announces Commitment

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emoni Bates
Person
Danny Manning
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#Stadium#Pac 12
Larry Brown Sports

Miami fans booed during Hurricanes’ spring game

The Miami Hurricanes held their spring game on Saturday and already fans are getting a bit antsy. No more than a few series into the scrimmage, the boos began to reign down on Miami players. The frustration stemmed from several dropped passes that came off the arm of quarterback Tyler...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal's Career-High Against Every NBA Team: Shaq Destroyed The Clippers With 61 Points On His Birthday

When we think of the best centers in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell come to mind. As far as the most dominant offensive specimens in the middle, Shaquille O’Neal has to be the first thought that comes to mind. While Chamberlain was the most gifted scorer of his time, O’Neal would be the first to tell you that he could go toe to toe with Chamberlain. The same goes for Russell, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of our time.
NBA
On3.com

LOOK: Antonio Reeves on his visit to Kentucky

Five-star forward Leonard Miller wasn’t the only potential addition to next season’s roster on Kentucky’s campus this weekend. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves‘ visit started on Friday. Yesterday, he shared pictures of himself in a Kentucky jersey on Instagram, asking fans for their thoughts with the disclaimer “Not committed.”
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart gives perfect answer when asked if the National Championship has boosted recruiting

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would still be reeling in big fish whether he won the national championship last season or not, but he knows it certainly helps. In the age of NIL, winning correlates directly with marketability for college athletes and almost every top prospect wants a piece of it — and it’s Smart’s job to figure out which prospects are best for his program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy