ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

How to decide if you should buy a home in the city or suburbs

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe location where you choose to live will impact your lifestyle and financial situation. Here are six things to consider before deciding if you should buy your new home in the city or the suburbs. 1. Price. Homes are generally more affordable in the suburbs. However, you’ll likely spend...

royalexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Warren County, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
County
Warren County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
MarketWatch

6 things to consider before you move in retirement

If you’re seeking a new lifestyle in retirement, you’re not the only one. Of those who purchased new homes, 18% were younger baby boomers, ages 56 to 65, and 14% were older boomers, ages 66 to 74, according to the 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report from the National Association of Realtors Research Group.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#The Suburbs#Services Libraries#Space Homes
CBS Denver

Suburbs Around Denver Metro Area Surpass City In Median Home Prices

DENVER (CBS4)– Major suburbs around the Denver metro area have surpassed the city in median home prices, according to the Colorado Association of Realtors. The median price of a home in Douglas County is $706,000 compared to Denver which is $659,000. (credit: Getty Images) Homes in Jefferson County, Broomfield and Boulder are also higher. The exception is in Adams County where the median price of a home is $550,000. Median prices in the Denver metro area for single-family residences are up more than 20% year-over-year where a $500,000 home one year ago is now valued at $604,000. (credit: Getty Images) The Colorado Association of Realtors said that inventory is down and many people felt priced out of the city. Also the suburbs are attractive to those who don’t need to commute to work due to hybrid or remote work schedules.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
IRS
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
TMZ.com

Tap Your Home’s Equity Without A Loan!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. The white-hot real estate market may be bad news for first-time home buyers … but it’s excellent news for people who already own. A company called Hometap has created a better way to...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy