Bonneville County, ID

Woman hospitalized after falling into Bonneville County garbage pit

By Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after falling into a garbage pit over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday around 2 p.m., according to Idaho...

www.eastidahonews.com

Related
KTVL

Woman dies after falling off border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A woman from Honduras died after falling off the border wall in El Paso Thursday morning, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The woman was found unresponsive with serious injuries on the banks of the American Canal. The El...
EL PASO, TX
KHQ Right Now

Early morning crash in Lewiston kills 2 juveniles, injures 6 more

LEWISTON, Idaho - A crash around 5 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on Lapwai Rd. tragically resulted in multiple juvenile fatalities. According to Idaho State Police, a teal Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound at high speed when the driver, a juvenile male, lost control on the gravel road. The Honda rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

One killed in fire at Courtyard Apartments

An Idaho Falls man died Thursday morning after a fire started in his apartment. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to Courtyard Apartments on 17th Street at 6:20 a.m. after drivers reported smoke coming from the complex. The fire started in a single-story unit. The owner of the apartment where the fire started was found deceased. Two people and a dog in a neighboring apartment were able to evacuate, all suffering minor injuries from the fire. The unit was completely engulfed in flame when firefighters arrived, and neighboring apartments were also damaged. Residents in neighboring apartments received housing assistance from the Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho. A cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage have not been determined. The fire remains under investigation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Welfare Check in North Idaho Reveals Murder/suicide

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities are investigating a murder/suicide of two people in their 40s during the weekend. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare check at a Coeur d'Alene home Sunday after family had called reporting they couldn't get ahold of their parents. Deputies could see two people inside their living room unconscious. When the entered the home they found a 45-year-old female and 48-year-old male deceased. Detectives were called to the home and determined the incident was a murder/suicide, which remains under investigation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Kanawha County missing woman found safe

UPDATE: (5:35 P.M. March 21, 2022) Authorities say Michelle Hudnall has been located and is safe. SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the KCSO, Michelle Hudnall, 46, was last seen Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Craig’s Branch Road area […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

