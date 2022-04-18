Boiler girls drop 2 softball games to state-ranked teams

It was a tough week for the Kewanee Boilergirls Softball team.

The Boiler girls came in with an excellent record of 8-0, but ended the week with two losses to state-ranked teams.

Geneseo, ranked #25 in 3A, came to town and defeated the Boilergirls 8-4.

The Lady Leafs are known for their hitting and scored eight runs on 10 hits. Kewanee kept pace and outhit them by two, but only scored four runs.

Leading the way for the Boilergirls was Marissa Stevens and Lainey Kelly with two hits apiece. Kelly also had two RBI. Regan Coombes and Kendal Bennison had the other ribbies.

The 11th ranked team in 2A, Boilergirls lost to Katie Bates and the 2A's 21st-ranked Princeton Tigresses 4-0.

The Boilergirls could not figure out the pitching of Bates, picking up just one hit. K-town will be back in action next week with four games.