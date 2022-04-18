ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Boiler girls drop 2 softball games to state-ranked teams

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSXCp_0fCWDdMQ00

It was a tough week for the Kewanee Boilergirls Softball team.

The Boiler girls came in with an excellent record of 8-0, but ended the week with two losses to state-ranked teams.

Geneseo, ranked #25 in 3A, came to town and defeated the Boilergirls 8-4.

The Lady Leafs are known for their hitting and scored eight runs on 10 hits. Kewanee kept pace and outhit them by two, but only scored four runs.

Leading the way for the Boilergirls was Marissa Stevens and Lainey Kelly with two hits apiece. Kelly also had two RBI. Regan Coombes and Kendal Bennison had the other ribbies.

The 11th ranked team in 2A, Boilergirls lost to Katie Bates and the 2A's 21st-ranked Princeton Tigresses 4-0.

The Boilergirls could not figure out the pitching of Bates, picking up just one hit. K-town will be back in action next week with four games.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Three Knee Surgeries Not Stopping Maddie Evans from Playing Softball

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Watching Maddie Adams play you’d have no idea she’s been through surgeries on both her knees. In fact, she’s undergone three knee surgeries in the last three years. “It’s been a crazy journey,” the U-High junior said. “I tore my first ACL in 12U (softball) in eighth grade. It was a […]
NORMAL, IL
WJHL

ETSU softball blanked in doubleheader with App State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs couldn’t quite wake their bats this evening at Betty Basler Field, as visiting Appalachian State shutout the home team 8-0 in both matchups of their Tuesday doubleheader. The Mountaineers built their lead in Game 1 methodically, scoring on a wild pitch, fielding error and RBI groundout in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Ocean City Today

Decatur baseball squad edges out SH in 8 innings

(April 15, 2022) The Stephen Decatur baseball team won by one run over the Snow Hill Eagles on Tuesday, then the Seahawks outscored the Pocomoke Warriors the next day, 21-1. Snow Hill scored one run in the first inning in Berlin. Decatur pulled ahead with four runs in the bottom of the second.
SNOW HILL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kewanee, IL
Sports
City
Kewanee, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Geneseo, IL
Geneseo, IL
Sports
NOLA.com

Academy of Our Lady softball doubles up De La Salle in regional round

Clare Gauthreaux clubbed a critical home run in a five-run fourth inning as No. 5-seeded Academy of Our Lady held off 12th-seeded De La Salle 10-5 in a Division II regional round playoff victory at Penguin Park in Marrero. The win sends the Penguins (23-10) to Lafayette to play either...
MARRERO, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linnie Malkin Earns Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball

When you hit five home runs with 12 RBI, all in one week, it’s hard to go unnoticed. For Linnie Malkin, that was enough to earn National Player of the Week honors from Extra Innings Softball. Here are some of the reasons that Malkin was awarded the honor, according to Extra Innings Softball: In five games last week, Malkin batted .600 (9-15) with five home runs and twelve RBIs to her credit. During a midweek doubleheader against Southeast Missouri State, Malkin was 2-2 with two home runs and five RBIs in the opening games against the Redhawks before hitting a solo home run in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3a#Boilergirls 8 4#The Lady Leafs#Princeton Tigresses 4 0
WCIA

Louisiana snaps Illinois softball’s 10-game winning streak

URBANA (WCIA) — Down a run to Louisiana with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Illinois got new life. Bella Loya’s RBI single tied the game at two, sending it to extra innings, but in the top of the eighth, the Rajun Cajuns scored twice and left Illinois Field with a 4-2 win […]
URBANA, IL
The Daily Times

Scorpions, Panthers softball teams roll in district doubleheaders

FARMINGTON — The Farmington and Piedra Vista softball teams continued their success during the district season as the final weeks of the regular season approach with dominant doubleheader performances. Meantime, Farmington baseball earned a pair of hard-fought district wins over Eldorado while Piedra Vista snapped a two-game losing streak with a pair of runaway victories at home against West Mesa. ...
FARMINGTON, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

393
Followers
404
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy