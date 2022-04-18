ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

iHeartMedia Miami, WIOD, & WNJO Thank You for Helping Us, Help our Homeless

By Grace Blazer
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrbcS_0fCWD8HG00

Our iHeartMedia South Florida family would like to thank all of our listeners and advertisers for the incredibly generous donations we received for The Caring Place, the Miami Rescue Mission, and Broward Outreach Centers. The Caring Place has been giving Hope to the Homeless and Hungry in Miami and Broward Counties for 100 Years!

Together, we met our first match of 10,000 meals to make it 20,000 meals Friday afternoon. A special anonymous gift of 10,000 more meals soon followed and the remainder of the Easter/Passover weekend saw another 4,000 meals for a grand total of over 34,000 meals.

In addition, we would like to acknowledge Ron and Marilyn Brummit and all the volunteers who made this weekend a heartfelt success.

Photo credit: Canva

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best campgrounds in Florida

One of the most biodiverse states in the country, Florida is home to 663 beaches spread across more than 1300 miles of coastline. Millions of acres of public land conserve prairies, wetlands, coral reefs, mangrove forests and river bluffs. With its incredible natural beauty and cooperative weather, it’s no surprise...
TRAVEL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy