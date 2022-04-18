iHeartMedia Miami, WIOD, & WNJO Thank You for Helping Us, Help our Homeless

Our iHeartMedia South Florida family would like to thank all of our listeners and advertisers for the incredibly generous donations we received for The Caring Place, the Miami Rescue Mission, and Broward Outreach Centers. The Caring Place has been giving Hope to the Homeless and Hungry in Miami and Broward Counties for 100 Years!

Together, we met our first match of 10,000 meals to make it 20,000 meals Friday afternoon. A special anonymous gift of 10,000 more meals soon followed and the remainder of the Easter/Passover weekend saw another 4,000 meals for a grand total of over 34,000 meals.

In addition, we would like to acknowledge Ron and Marilyn Brummit and all the volunteers who made this weekend a heartfelt success.

Photo credit: Canva