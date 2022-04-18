ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Charlene appears in new photos with family following her return to Monaco

By Alexandra Hurtado
 1 day ago

One hoppy family! Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrated Easter with her husband Prince Albert and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella . On Sunday, April 17, the Prince’s Palace shared new photos of the royal family writing (translated to English): “LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene wish you a very happy Easter.”

Royal kids attend Easter Sunday service

The four royals were pictured outdoors in one image posing with a fake bunny in a basket, and at a service together in another photo.

Princess Charlene shared an additional picture on her personal Instagram showing herself sweetly gazing at her daughter, while Albert knelt behind Jacques. “Happy Easter ❤️,” Charlene simply captioned the snapshot.

The Easter photos mark the first pictures of Charlene with her family since her recent return to Monaco. The palace announced in March that the Princess had returned to the principality : “As a result of Princess Charlene’s encouraging recovery and Her doctors’ approval, Their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side.”

The palace added: “Consequently, Princess Charlene has already returned to Monaco where She has been happily reunited with Her family and loved ones. The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health, before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments.”

The palace noted at the time that Charlene was looking “forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques” as soon as her “health is strong enough.”

Back in November, Albert told PEOPLE that his wife was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.” Charlene had returned to the principality earlier that month after spending several months “grounded” in Africa due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection.

