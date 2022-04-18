ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Perry Township public officials Tuesday

By The Repository
 1 day ago
PERRY TWP. – The Perry Township Board of Trustees will host an open house style meet-and-greet from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to introduce newly elected and appointed public officials, according to a news release.

The event at the Perry Township Administration office, 3111 Hilton St. NW will introduce Board President Lisa Nelligan, Vice President Matt Miller and Law Director James Mathews.

All township officials will be at the event, including new Fire Chief Larry Sedlock and new Zoning Inspector Jeff Whytsell. Refreshments will be served. The regularly scheduled board meeting will follow.

