That Steph Curry Stars In ‘NOPE’ Teaser Commercial

HipHopWired

 1 day ago

Source: YouTube / Universal Pictures

We’re still a few months away from the release of Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi/horror film, NOPE , and while we patiently await to see what the horror genius has in store for the culture as it pertains to extraterrestrials, he and Steph Curry teamed up to show us how most of us would react if we ever came into the presence of an unidentified flying object.

Over the weekend a new commercial spot debuted during the NBA Playoffs which starred the three-time NBA Champion shooting hoops in a ranch out in the middle of nowhere when the electricity suddenly cuts off which causes him to brick a shot off the hoop. Following the basketball rolling out of the barn, Steph doesn’t even get to take a step outside when he sees the ball quickly elevated to the sky before turning around, throwing on his hoodie and simply saying “Nope!”

The comedic commercial spot is a perfect set-up for Jordan Peele’s NOPE which centers around a UFO terrorizing a small black-owned ranch out in California. Not much else is known about the film other than it’ll have a diverse cast including Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott.

Check out the Step Curry spot and the trailer to NOPE below and let us know if you’ll be catching the film when it drops in theaters come July 22.

