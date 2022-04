While supply chains look to capitalize on data to help ease the strain the industry is currently facing, many are apprehensive to invest heavily in costly IT projects. Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Bosch work together on a new platform, designed to allow logistics providers to tap a digitalized operation without having to create an IT infrastructure in house. The software will provide a multitude of needs, like capacity utilization of commercial vehicle fleets to monitoring goods flows to order processing. This will all be available through a single source, powered by AWS.

