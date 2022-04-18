ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Recent convict with antique-style revolver in Louis Vuitton bag arrested in West Baltimore

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTu8W_0fCWAKxm00

Police apprehended a suspect after they saw an "imprint of a handgun" in his Louis Vuitton bag, in west Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester area Friday morning.

The Baltimore City Crime Gun Intelligence center posted a photo of the handbag and an antique-looking gun that the suspect allegedly threw into a yard after he ran from police.

Western District officers were patrolling the area of North Carey near Laurens, due to recent violence, at about 10 a.m. April 15.

They saw the suspect with an imprint of a handgun in the bag. When the suspect was ultimately apprehended, police learned he was on parole after being recently released from prison.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Partially Identify Detectives Who Shot Driver Of Car That Allegedly Rammed Police Vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police on Monday released the last names of the four detectives who shot the driver who allegedly rammed a police vehicle last week while a special unit was arresting two people. All four detectives, who are part of the Criminal Apprehension Support Team and were making the arrests in connection with a 2021 homicide, have at least 15 years of service with the department. They’ve been identified as: Det. G. Depew, 16 years of service Det. R. Johnson, 33 years of service Det. B. Lange, 15 years of service Det. J. Trenary, 15 years of service Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parole, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Shine My Crown

Chicago Professor Found Restrained, Bludgeoned to Death

Police are investigating the tragic killing of a Chicago woman who was found dead in her home on Wednesday. Aaliyah Newell, 47, responded to a call to attend a residence on the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home. When they arrived, they found Newell unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Antique#Revolver#Prison
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wbaltv.com

Indictment: Employees kidnapped, tortured for information

An alleged plot to rob several Baltimore check-cashing businesses involved kidnapping employees and torturing them for information, according to a federal indictment. A federal grand jury charged four men in a 12-count indictment that mentions two victims getting burned. The indictment focuses on what three workers at check-cashing companies in Baltimore allege happened to them between May and August 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore 13-Year-Old: Police

The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Trinity Washington, 13, was reported missing from 4113 Glenarm Avenue on Monday, March 21, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and white converse sneakers. Police said she...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Popular Little Italy Restaurant Manager Was Killed By Man On Robbery Spree, Charging Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has been charged in the January murder of Chesley Patterson, the manager of a popular Little Italy restaurant, Baltimore Police said Wednesday. Samuel Wise is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and a slew of related charges in Patterson’s death. According to charging documents, Wise was on an armed robbery spree in Fells Point when he tried to rob Patterson and ended up shooting him. Samuel Wise, 22 Officers responded after midnight on Jan. 24 to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway in Fells Point for a shooting, where they found 44-year-old Patterson. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Former Atlanta mayor furious after being turned away from restaurant for wearing leggings

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
LIFESTYLE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy