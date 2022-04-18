ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Giants at New York Mets odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 1 day ago
The San Francisco Giants (7-2) and New York Mets (7-3) meet Monday to open a 4-game series at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: First meeting. The Giants took 5 of 6 from the Mets in 2021.

San Francisco swept the Guardians in Cleveland 3-0 over the weekend, and bring a 5-game win streak into Monday’s game. San Francisco pitching has registered a 1.40 ERA during the streak.

The Mets have recorded a fine 2.35 ERA in their 7-3 start. New York is coming off a 2-1 series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Giants at Mets: Projected starters

RHP Alex Cobb vs. RHP Tylor Megill

Cobb (1-0, 3.60 ERA) makes his second start. He has a 1.20 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9, and 18.0 K/9 through 5 IP.

  • Posted a 3.76 ERA in 93 1/3 IP in 2021 while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels.
  • Has often been a slow starter out of the gate, allowing an .849 OPS across 24 career games in April.

Megill (2-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his third start. In 10 1/3 IP, he has posted a 0.58 WHIP, 0.0 BB/9, and 9.6 K/9.

  • Had a 4.52 ERA in 89 2/3 IP last season.
  • Allowed 7R on 11H in last outing vs. the Giants (Aug. 24, 2021).

Giants at Mets odds and lines

  • Money line: Giants +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Mets -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants +1.5 (-220) | Mets -1.5 (+175)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Giants at Mets picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 4, Mets 2

Through 20 career games, Megill has held right-handed bats to a .559 OPS, while lefties have clobbered him for a .942 mark. San Francisco bats plenty from the left side and with authority and frequency at the top of the order.

Cobb was sharp in his first outing and is backed by a better-rested bullpen in the back end.

BACK SAN FRANCISCO (+102).

PASS: The Giants straight-up are a solid play.

The Under is 3-1 in the Giants’ last 4 and has hit in each of the Mets’ last 2 games.

Figure solid starting pitching in this one with two bullpens in solid shape. On a cold-weather night in New York, TAKE THE UNDER 6.5 (+100).

